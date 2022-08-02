ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Foreclosure Sale of Bay Ridge Building Paused After Alleged Landlord Fraud

By Kirstyn Brendlen
brownstoner.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brownstoner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New development sales plummeted 30% in July

Sales of new condominiums in July evoked the Tom Petty classic “Free Falling” — and it’s developers who are home with broken hearts. New development contract activity plummeted 30 percent last month, dipping below pre-pandemic levels for the first time all year. Developers reported 188 deals across the city, 37 percent fewer than in July 2019, according to a report by Marketproof.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

East Flatbush Has Just Two Cooling Centers for 162,000 Residents

East Flatbush is the city’s most woefully underserved neighborhood when it comes to cooling centers, having just two of the air conditioned public spaces for its 162,000 residents. A new report from Comptroller Brad Lander analyzes the availability of the city’s cooling centers, typically set up in libraries, community...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York

A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schneiderman
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Foreclosure Sale#China#The New York Post#Maxim Credit Group
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex

The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy