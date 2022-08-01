Read on www.visitokc.com
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill
The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
New options for food and drink all around OKC’s unique districts
There are some cool, new restaurant offerings in Oklahoma City that cover a range of affordable food and experiences. The post New options for food and drink all around OKC’s unique districts appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
franchising.com
Rodizio Grill Opening In Oklahoma City Late 2022
August 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Rodizio Grill®, will open its first location in Oklahoma late this year. Located in the vibrant Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill Oklahoma City will introduce an authentic Brazilian dining experience to residents and visitors alike. “After 15 years as Bricktown business owners, we...
News On 6
Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week
This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
OKC VeloCity
Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market
VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
KOCO
Gas Buddy shows prices below $3 per gallon at OKC metro stations
MUSTANG, Okla. — Gas prices continue to go down, and the first station in the country to drop below $3 a gallon is in the Oklahoma City metro. As of Friday morning, Gas Buddy shows that three stations along Mustang Road – two near Southwest 15th Street and another near Reno Avenue – have regular gas for $2.97.
visitokc.com
ZOO HOSTS LOCAL FUNDRAISERS, PROMOTES SOCIAL CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF ASIAN ELEPHANT AWARENESS MONTH
August is Asian Elephant Awareness Month, cause for trumpeting as OKC Zoo invites elephant fans to support Asian elephant conservation through month-long social media campaign, happenings. In honor of August being Asian Elephant Awareness Month, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is partnering with the Association of Zoos and...
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK ALUMNI COALITION PARTNERS WITH RIVERSPORT TO LAUNCH 2022 RIVER BOWL CLASSIC
Oklahoma City (July 20, 2022) – The OKC Black Alumni Coalition, Inc. (OBAC) will launch their inaugural community building project, “The 2022 River Bowl Classic (RBC) of Oklahoma City,” on Saturday, August 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at RIVERSPORT OKC. Brought to our community by...
WATCH: Lou Ferrigno Forecasts The Weather With Cassie Heiter
OKLAHOMA CITY - Actor Lou Ferrigno, a former Incredible Hulk himself, joined News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter Friday at the Green Screen to help out with the weather forecast.
visitokc.com
A Day in the Asian District
In the mid-1970s thousands of refugees primarily from Vietnam found a home in the heart of OKC. Those refugees turned Okies, started families, revitalized neighborhoods and became integrated pillars of the greater OKC community. To honors those veterans from Vietnam and their American allies, Military Park was created just south...
yukonprogressnews.com
A Cut Above: Yukon barber has tallied 300K haircuts since ’64
Jim Hedrick estimates he’s done “at least” 300,000 haircuts since becoming a barber. Hedrick started cutting men’s hair some 58-1/2 years ago when a haircut cost $1.50. “I’ve enjoyed the barber business tremendously,” Hedrick said. “Barbering has been very good to me. I’ve always lived a...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Oklahoma City police investigating shooting
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, and police are working to determine if a second person was shot as well.
Road rage concerns across OKC metro
It has become a growing trend across the Oklahoma City metro, aggressive driving that has turned violent.
Comments / 0