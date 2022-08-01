ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill

The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
franchising.com

Rodizio Grill Opening In Oklahoma City Late 2022

August 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // Rodizio Grill®, will open its first location in Oklahoma late this year. Located in the vibrant Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill Oklahoma City will introduce an authentic Brazilian dining experience to residents and visitors alike. “After 15 years as Bricktown business owners, we...
News On 6

Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week

This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
OKC VeloCity

Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market

VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
KFOR

Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
KOCO

Gas Buddy shows prices below $3 per gallon at OKC metro stations

MUSTANG, Okla. — Gas prices continue to go down, and the first station in the country to drop below $3 a gallon is in the Oklahoma City metro. As of Friday morning, Gas Buddy shows that three stations along Mustang Road – two near Southwest 15th Street and another near Reno Avenue – have regular gas for $2.97.
visitokc.com

A Day in the Asian District

In the mid-1970s thousands of refugees primarily from Vietnam found a home in the heart of OKC. Those refugees turned Okies, started families, revitalized neighborhoods and became integrated pillars of the greater OKC community. To honors those veterans from Vietnam and their American allies, Military Park was created just south...
yukonprogressnews.com

A Cut Above: Yukon barber has tallied 300K haircuts since ’64

Jim Hedrick estimates he’s done “at least” 300,000 haircuts since becoming a barber. Hedrick started cutting men’s hair some 58-1/2 years ago when a haircut cost $1.50. “I’ve enjoyed the barber business tremendously,” Hedrick said. “Barbering has been very good to me. I’ve always lived a...
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
