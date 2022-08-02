Drop in Euro a Bright Spot as Connecticut Wine Importers Cope with Inflation, Heat Wave

Read on ctexaminer.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Brazil's Eletrobras elects new CEO and chairman
SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday elected Wilson Ferreira Junior as its new chief executive and Ivan de Souza Monteiro as the chairman of the board of directors.
Comments / 0