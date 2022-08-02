10 helpful desk gadgets to make your home office more efficient

Read on www.komando.com
CNET
Make All of Your Lighting Smart for less than $7 a Bulb This Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the last year, I have made a concerted effort to turn my home into a smart one. I wanted to be able to control everything from a few different Alexa devices scattered around my home, or from the smart home hub on my Google Pixel. There are a lot of things you can buy to make your home smarter like thermostats and TVs but nothing is as cheap as fixing your lighting. These smart bulbs from GE are just $6.16 this Prime Day, making them the cheapest and easiest way to start your smart home experience.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Make Your Battery Last Longer Instantly
Why does it always seem like your iPhone battery is dead in the water the minute you need your device the most? Depending on your charging habits and the age of your phone, your battery may dwindle way faster than it should. But don’t lose hope: there are tips and hacks that tech experts rely on to boost their iPhone battery. Here, Apple experts tell us how to make your battery last longer in an instant. You can incorporate these suggestions into your every day tech life (no real extra work required and they won’t cost a cent). Get ready to witness what you thought was the impossible: an iPhone battery that keeps on ticking.
7 Low-Tech, Low-Cost Gadgets That Put Pricey Smart Home Devices to Shame
Click here to read the full article. There’s no arguing about the wide variety of devices made for the smart home. While many are undoubtedly helpful, like how security cameras act as deterrents, they can be cumbersome to use and operate. If there were only low-tech solutions to some of our favorite smart home gadgets, right? We’ve been thinking the same and realized that not everything needs to be connected to Wi-Fi. You’ll be surprised just as much as we were by how some low-tech solutions put some of these pricey smart home devices to shame. Best of all, you’ll save...
CNET
Should You Put an Amazon Echo in Every Room of Your Home? Yes, Definitely
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts
When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
Best tablet for students 2022
Getting the school year started can be a little intimidating, but we found the best tablets to help middle school, high school, or college students navigate the semester with success.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
AOL Corp
Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430
The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review
First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi MiGu headband controls smart home devices with thoughts
The MiGu Xiaomi Headband has won first prize in the Xiaomi Group's third online hackathon. Several teams of Xiaomi engineers competed in the competition across a range of projects. The prize-winning wearable has been designed to read your mind. Potential uses for the device include controlling Xiaomi smart home products with your thoughts, as opposed to using voice commands or a smartphone app. The team also suggested that you could use the gadget to detect fatigue, which may be helpful in medical settings.
CNET
Save on Echo and Smart Plug Bundle, Plus up to 70% off Other Amazon Devices
If you've been holding out on investing in smart home devices, now is a great time to consider upgrading your home. Smart speakers, plugs, lamps and displays are a convenient way to make daily activities easier and less time-consuming, and right now, Woot has used Amazon smart home devices on sale, with discounts of up to 70% off. If you don't mind a few cosmetic blemishes, used devices can save you a lot of money.
Apple forced to ‘delay’ major update for one of its most popular gadgets, insider claims
APPLE has announced an unfortunate shakeup to the company's software release schedule. The release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed, meaning Apple will have a rare disjointed release of new iPhone and iPad software. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June was a parade of new hardware and software wrapped in...
komando.com
Smart locks may start using the charge from your phone instead of internal batteries
Smart home security continues to advance and surprise us. But innovation can bring new worries. The fear of getting locked out of your home because the smart lock battery dies has been a big deal for the longest time. That’s about to be a thing of the past. Smart...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 accessories designed to be the best sidekick to your Apple devices
Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! My Apple devices are some of my most prized possessions – in the sense that I simply cannot do without them! My MacBook holds all the documents and data I hold holy in my life, whereas my iPhone stores the details of every single person I know. I would truly be lost without my gadgets. As ingenious as Apple products can be, it’s always fun to amp them up with a few exciting accessories. From a minimalist 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that defies the law of physics to a slim dock that fits perfectly on your Apple iMac’s base – these innovative accessories are a must-have for all Apple addicts!
ETOnline.com
Shop The Best Dyson Deals: Save up to $120 on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifying Fans
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. However, for this summer's there's a few Dyson Deals we cannot ignore. Top rated vacuums and air purifiers are marked down with the best discounts that typically only get seen during the holiday season.
