Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum

Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Encore: As the West heats up, Oregon's outdoor worker protection rules are tested
After last summer's heat wave, Oregon instituted rules to protect outdoor workers — rules that are being put to the test this year. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on July 31, 2022.)
Local groups step up prevention efforts as drug overdose deaths rise in Alaska
Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73 percent jump. Those numbers track with a continuing trend of increasing overdose deaths since 2018, according to a recent report from the Alaska Department of Health.
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
Sockeye bag limit increased for late Russian River run
With high numbers of sockeye salmon returning to the Russian River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the bag limit there from three fish to six for the remainder of the late run. The limits increased at 12:01 a.m. this morning and extend through the end of...
