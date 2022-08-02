Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."

ECONOMY ・ 29 DAYS AGO