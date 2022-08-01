'Hostile crowd' surrounds officers responding to DUII crash in North Portland, police say

komonews.com
KATU.com
Woman in stolen car tries to elude police at high speeds, crashes into semi on MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 6 p.m., August 3, Portland Police say an officer on patrol Wednesday evening located a 2021 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen, and the driver drove away trying to elude the officer. Police say several other officers responded to help, and despite no...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Attacks on paramedics ‘out of hand’ in Multnomah County
Union representatives for American Medical Response workers are sounding the alarm about the escalating number of assaults against paramedics in Multnomah County.
Second man charged with murder in fatal shooting during Portland pot shop robbery
Another man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a North Portland pot shop in 2020. Prosecutors have unsealed a secret indictment against Dan Gajhabuka, alleging the now-20-year-old participated in the robbery and killing of Michael Arthur, an employee at Cured Green marijuana dispensary, on Dec. 14, 2020.
WWEEK
Police Charge Suspect With Murder in 2019 Killing of Prominent Anti-Fascist
Portland police believe they’ve solved the mystery of Sean Kealiher’s murder. Kealiher was a prominent anti-fascist who was run over by an SUV in front of the offices of the Democratic Party of Oregon in October 2019. He was 23 years old when he was killed. Portland police...
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
The Portland Mercury
Cops on a Working Strike
It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Old Town stabbing; security video shows vicious attack, DA says
Police have identified 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond as the woman they arrested in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing in the Old Town neighborhood. The victim was 38-year-old Stephanie Rene Hack, according to a probable cause affidavit from Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Madeline Loeb. Edmond entered a not guilty plea Wednesday...
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
‘Our leadership is failing:’ Portland man witnesses second shooting in two months
A shooting Friday night in a popular Portland entertainment district became a close call for many caught in the middle of it.
Sheds, RVs ignite while propane tanks explode in Sherwood fire
Firefighters battled a large fire Thursday morning that spread to several outbuildings and vehicles in Sherwood.
kptv.com
Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
No arrests after child, man injured in Vancouver shooting
A child is one of two people injured after gunfire struck a home in Vancouver's Rose Village neighborhood.
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
19-year-old Portland man killed in Old Town shooting feared for his life, court records show
Friday night’s shooting in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district claimed the life of Lauren Teyshawn Abbott Jr., a 19-year-old Portland man who told county officials four months ago that he feared for his life after a close friend was gunned down, according to court records. Abbott was taken...
