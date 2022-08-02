Heat advisory in effect Tuesday, storms coming Wednesday afternoon

Read on fox2now.com
Pics: Flash flooding in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several inches of rain fell across the St. Louis area between last night and this morning. This caused creeks to rise and put some people’s cars and homes underwater. First responders were called out to rescue people from a flooded mobile home park. There...
KSDK
Storm Alert: Some strong storms headed for St. Louis
5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for August 3. Some strong storms could bring inches of rain to the St. Louis area.
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
This is 'The wettest two-week period St. Louis has ever seen,' meteorologist says
After three days of flooding in the past two weeks, the NWS says that this is the wettest two-week period in St. Louis’ history. One previous rainfall record set in 1946 was broken.
Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
FOX2now.com
Hot and humid Wednesday, storms possible tonight
ST. LOUIS – All about heat and humidity again Wednesday to start storm action that will develop later in the night. Temperature highs are expected to be in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon as heat indexes will be in the 70s. Hot and humid air will push a cold front by late Wednesday afternoon. They start off on the scattered variety, but as we go into the nighttime hours and they feed on this humid air watch as these storms become more widespread and have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall.
Flash flood warning issued for western suburbs of St. Louis as city reels from last week's deluge
A flash flood warning issued for the western suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday morning came as the city is still reeling from last week's destructive floods.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
WGNtv.com
Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.
Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
Traffic delays in St. Louis area amid rain and severe weather threats
After two rounds of heavy rain and flash flooding last week, another round of rain and severe weather is rolling through the St. Louis region.
gladstonedispatch.com
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain fell in St. Louis a little more than a week after historic rainfall hit the region, causing flooding. A storm with intense lightning moved through Wednesday night, and more storms fired up Thursday morning. Thursday Morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash...
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
Washington Missourian
Storms move Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, close Fairgrounds
A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening. Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this...
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.
FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
FOX2now.com
Wind knocks down tree in Troy, Illinois, neighbors remove it
Wind knocks down tree in Troy, Illinois, neighbors …. Water main break shuts down roads in Glendale, prompts …. Blair’s Social Second: Do you have disagreements …. Tax-Free Weekend includes Des Peres for first time …. Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL. World Bird Sanctuary hosts...
RV Park floods, elderly couple rescued during heavy rainfall in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Our 5 On Your Side crew documented flash flooding in Jefferson County Thursday morning as storms rolled through the bi-state. Emergency response crews were called for multiple water rescues in areas near Highway 141. Our reporter spoke with Philip Tracy, the owner of Covered Bridge...
