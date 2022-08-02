9 in 10 Americans Want Their Health Info Kept Private

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
The Best Hospitals In America Right Now
There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
COVID vaccine requirement dropped for health care workers
In the summer of 2021, COVID cases in Colorado weren't surging like they are in the summer of 2022. Still, even back then, Eric France the Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worried a spike in cases was near. That's why in order to protect medical professionals and their patents the state implemented a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. "Because over that last summer, vaccination rates seemed to then flatten," said France. "Only about 6 in 10 of healthcare workers were vaccinated." France and CDPHE were right on two fronts. The vaccine mandate pushed reluctant health care...
Washington Examiner
We will look back with shame on gender transitions for children
The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is shutting down its children’s gender clinic amid a series of health and ethics problems. As country after country begins to reconsider pushing children into gender transitions, the United States lags behind. People will look back on this "transgender children" craze with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
How Much Health Insurers Pay for Almost Everything Is About to Go Public
Consumers, employers, and just about everyone else interested in health care prices will soon get an unprecedented look at what insurers pay for care, perhaps helping answer a question that has long dogged those who buy insurance: Are we getting the best deal we can?. As of July 1, health...
What Benefits Can I Sign Up for Through My Local Department of Social Services?
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) oversees numerous social services programs designed to improve the well-being of individuals, families and communities. Although the HHS is a...
deseret.com
3 practices to improve your mental health, according to a BYU public health professor
A BYU professor is sharing three strategies for navigating mental health struggles: say something, know something and be something. In a forum, BYU Public Health professor Carl L. Hanson described how these practices can aid in anyone's mental health journey, along with the important distinction between mental health and mental illness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can Health Plans Lead Us Towards Data-Driven Health Equity?
The Institute for Healthcare improvement indicates that twice as many healthcare organizations cite health equity as a top priority today when compared to 2019. It may feel like the COVID-19 pandemic just made us collectively realize that health disparities exist, but they have been acknowledged in academic, government, and philanthropic spheres for over 4 decades. While I would love to debate if our collective realization was blissful ignorance or intentional avoidance, I will save those fireworks for another time and focus on the good news here – finally, we see these disparities, and finally, private organizations are making real commitments to more equitably allocate resources across communities, races, and classes. Among these committed organizations, health plans are uniquely positioned to drive real change.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
US News and World Report
Experiences of Racism Tied to Worsening Memory, Thinking in Older Black Americans
TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than others to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and new research suggests that racism is a contributor. Experiences of structural, interpersonal and institutional racism are associated with lower memory scores and worse mental functioning in...
Expert Explains How Decision Is Made To Withdraw Life Support
The decision to end someone's life support is not one that can be taken lightly, and determining the most ethical course of action can be extremely difficult. The case of Archie Battersbee has illustrated just how complex, divisive and heartbreaking it can be. The 12-year-old was found unconscious at his...
MedicalXpress
Public health policy conversations should include nurses
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role nurses play in health care—millions of nurses worldwide have been essential administers of care on the front lines of the global health crisis. Yet in debate around public health policy, advocates say, nurses have historically been left out of the conversation, lacking representation in media coverage, health care leadership, government, and academic publications.
Futurity
Primary care physicians need 26.7 hours in the day
It would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to follow national recommendation guidelines for preventative, chronic disease and acute care for an average number of patients, research finds. That breaks down to 14.1 hours/day for preventive care, 7.2 hours/day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours/day for acute...
The Risk and Opportunity of Online Fertility Groups
When I was first trying to get pregnant, I stumbled upon all kinds of online forums full of people in the interminable two-week waiting period—the time between the day you try to conceive and the day you should take a pregnancy test (according to some guidelines). Here, on the internet, were millions of others wondering the same things I was, attempting to identify any signs they could be pregnant before looking for those two little lines on a plastic stick. Does my nausea mean I’m pregnant? Or just anxious? How about my sudden aversion to my morning coffee? I was turned off by much of the forums’ vocabulary; everything had its own acronym—TTC (trying to conceive), LO (little one), AF (Aunt Flo, that is, menstruation), BFP (big fat positive), to name a few. But I couldn’t help but spend hours scrolling through the posts anyway, getting the information I was desperate for.
MedCity News
Home care doesn’t always require a traditional home setting, expert says
Earlier this year, a patient of an Oklahoma hospital had been in and out of the emergency department six times in the previous 10 days for treatment of a severe bone infection. But because he lacked trust in the healthcare system, he didn’t want to stay in the hospital. So...
ProPublica
Help Us Investigate Termination of Parental Rights in the Child Welfare System
Journalists at ProPublica and NBC News would like to connect with people whose parental rights have been terminated in the past decade. We have received an outpouring of responses, and at this time we are only looking for people with cases in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.
MedPage Today
Hospitals Will Still Have to Share Safety Data Publicly
Patient safety advocates and organizations representing large purchasers of employee health plans rejoiced this week after CMS reversed its proposal in May to suppress a composite score of key hospital safety metrics. The composite score, called the PSI 90, includes the rates of 10 preventable and potentially lethal in-hospital harms...
Washington Examiner
The UK cracks down while the US doubles down on 'gender affirming' care
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how U.S. institutions are pushing so-called "gender affirming care" onto the public despite obvious risks.]. American lawmakers need to follow the lead of another country and put the brakes on “gender affirming” procedures for children. Health officials in...
Comments / 0