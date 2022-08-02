Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says

Read on nypressnews.com
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
nypressnews.com
Irvine woman arrested for poisoning husband’s food
An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 year’s food. According to Irvine Police Department, Yu’s husband had fallen ill over the...
Apartment fire leaves 70 residents displaced in Moreno Valley
Dozens of adults and children were displaced when a fire erupted at an apartment building in Moreno Valley Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the burning 24-unit building in the 13200 block of Heacock Street around 7 p.m., the Riverside County Fire Department posted on Twitter. Flames were burning through the roof of the building as the […]
nypressnews.com
6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood
Six people were killed in a fiery crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Paramedics initially said between five and seven people were injured in the collision, but...
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
Fontana Herald News
Suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of tools from Fontana business
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing about $20,000 worth of tools from a distribution center in southern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. After the burglary was reported last week, the suspects were seen on video surveillance cutting the rollup door open and taking the tools, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 5.
CBS News
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
police1.com
80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out
NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
nypressnews.com
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police. It happened around 12:40 p.m. at 5200 Flower St. near Exposition Park. A spokesperson with the Los...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities investigate house fire which caused two deaths in San Bernardino
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30. The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Panorama City
One man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday, and police were still looking for the alleged gunman, who was last seen driving a BMW M2. Los Angeles Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue at...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
L.A. Weekly
Jordan Nathaniel Ham Arrested, Bicyclist Hurt after Hit-and-Run on West Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 4, 2022) – Tuesday, Jordan Nathaniel Ham was arrested and a cyclist was hurt after a hit-and-run on West Lugonia Avenue. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., at the 800 block of West Lugonia Avenue. According to reports, Ham was driving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz when he...
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
