Favorite Tampa Family Hangout Is No More

Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
How A Date Turns Into A Chore
Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
Florida community seeking help to deal with aggressive wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Feral pigs are causing headaches for some homeowners in Florida, who say the animals are taking over the neighborhood and destroying property. Wild hogs, described as aggressive, have been spotted throughout Sun City Center and are blamed for tearing up lawns as they look for food, WFLA reported.
SRQ named Florida’s Airport of the Year
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the state’s Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Aug. 1 announcement notes SRQ is the fastest-growing commercial airport in the state. In 2021, SRQ processed 3.1 million passengers, a 155.7% increase...
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County
Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only
There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
Law enforcement agencies in Manatee, Sarasota putting special focus on pedestrian safety
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement agencies throughout the Suncoast are joining in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said. Agencies have received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime hours to conduct operations...
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car
It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
Sam Hunt To Replace Lady A At Tampa Pig Jig
Lady A announced on Thursday (8/4) that they are postponing their 2022 “Request Line Tour”. The tour was slated to start Saturday, August 13th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and run through late October finishing up in Indianapolis, Indiana. The trio announced the news on their...
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
