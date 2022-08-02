McGAIR: Looking back at the PC Friar basketball stroll down Memory Lane

Read on www.woonsocketcall.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Woonsocket Call
Upper Deck in must-win mode at American Legion Northeast Regionals after falling to Shrewsbury, 3-0
WORCESTER – It's now win-or-go-home for Upper Deck Post 14 here at the Northeast Regionals. The locals ran into a dominant pitcher Thursday night as Shrewsbury’s Ryan Walton tossed a complete-game three-hitter in a 3-0 win at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field. The loss is the first for Post 14 in the double-elimination tournament. They’ll look to make it to the weekend portion of regional play when they face Franklin, Mass. Friday (12:30 p.m. first pitch).
johnstonsunrise.net
Avoiding the problem is not the solution
Just when you thought that I could not find more to complain about regarding the Warwick School Committee and its approach to athletics, you were wrong, another incident emerged in the past couple of weeks. As many of you probably know by now, there was a recent development in the...
Woonsocket Call
WORLD CHAMPION: Woonsocket's O'Hagan claims U20 shot put title
Woonsocket High graduate Tarik O'Hagan is a U20 world champion. Just as he has done from indoor nationals in New York, to New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia to USATF U20 Nationals in Oregon, the Ole Miss signee had an answer when an elite competitor challenged him Tuesday night at World Athletics U20 Worlds in Cali, Colombia.
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
thepublicsradio.org
Manny Ramirez and Miriam Cruz headline Dominican Parade and Festival this weekend
Rhode Island’s annual Dominican Cultural Parade and Music Festival is coming up this Sunday. Artscape producer James Baumgartner and morning host Chuck Hinman talked with festival organizer Marilyn Cepeda about what to expect. . MARILYN CEPEDA: The parade starts at 10 o'clock in the morning from Broad Street,...
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
rinewstoday.com
Summer Pops in the Park
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Perform “A Night at the Oscars” at Roger Williams Park. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra returns for its Summer Pops in the Park Concert, “A Night at the Oscars,” at the Temple to Music located inside Roger Williams Park on Wednesday, August 3rd at 7pm, with a rain date of August 4 at the same time. The concert is free and open to the public.
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
ABC6.com
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
Woonsocket Call
Boston sets daily temperature record amid severe drought
BOSTON (AP) — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England. The temperature at the airport reached 97 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the...
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
nrinow.news
From India to Burrillville: Pastor brings unique perspective, big plans to town’s Catholic churches
BURRILLVILLE – Father Jose Parathanal has traveled to more than 50 countries, visiting some as many as six times. Recalling just the recent past, he’ll list off dozens of pilgrimages; to Rome, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, England and Ireland, just to name a few. In the...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
rimonthly.com
A Walk Down Westminster Street
The city streets are hot, but Westminster cuts through the center of downtown to deliver you to a walkable street full of air-conditioned storefronts and restaurants. Have your pick of Greek, Korean, Italian and all-American for lunch before diving into the artsy gift shops (after all, AS220 is right around the corner), boutiques and bookstores this area has to offer. There may be some noisy road work going on at the moment, but if you’re lucky you might hear an accordion playing in front of the book store instead. There is a lot of business packed into this half-mile stretch of road, so let’s break it down:
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
Priest accused of asking students inappropriate questions reassigned
The pastor who reportedly asked Catholic school students "completely inappropriate" questions during confession earlier this year has been reassigned to a Narragansett parish.
