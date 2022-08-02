Read on www.stoughtonnews.com
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Royals giving away supplies for KC-area teachers for 24 hours
The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities asked teachers to share Amazon wishlists for a chance to win $100 worth of school supplies.
KCTV 5
Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City staple Jack Stack BBQ is taking heat from abortion rights advocates for renting out its event space to the group pushing to lift Kansas’ constitutional right to an abortion. Kansas Amendment 2 would’ve modified the state’s constitution to remove the right to...
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
KCTV 5
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Gardner Edgerton schools say misinformation being spread about survey
Gardner Edgerton parents are now becoming aware of a series of surveys that the district sent out as part of its enrollment.
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
northeastnews.net
Holy Cross Catholic School to break ground on new Community Center in 2022
Holy Cross School on Quincy Avenue plans to break ground this summer on the construction of a community center that will include a multifaceted facility for school and community use. The community center’s construction is funded by the Bright Futures Fund’s Shine Brightly Campaign, an organization that, according to the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
newsy.com
Missouri Couple Shares Abortion Story
Angela and Justin Orel are settling into their new house in suburban Kansas City, MO with their first child, Avett, and chocolate lab, Lucy. They moved to a bigger house at the end of last year with hopes of expanding their family, and they got pregnant even sooner than they planned.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Businesses along Main Street navigate ongoing construction work
Businesses along Kansas City, Missouri’s Main Street are navigating construction work related to improvements to the city’s water system.
kcmotalkradio.com
Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th
Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
kcur.org
Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade
Manny Abarca handily won the Democratic primary for Jackson County’s 1st District, which covers Kansas City’s commercial core and some of its most diverse neighborhoods. If Abarca wins the general in November, he will be the first Hispanic member elected to the county legislature in almost a decade.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7
While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
Daily Beast
Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City
An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
