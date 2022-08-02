ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

Holy Cross Catholic School to break ground on new Community Center in 2022

Holy Cross School on Quincy Avenue plans to break ground this summer on the construction of a community center that will include a multifaceted facility for school and community use. The community center’s construction is funded by the Bright Futures Fund’s Shine Brightly Campaign, an organization that, according to the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsy.com

Missouri Couple Shares Abortion Story

Angela and Justin Orel are settling into their new house in suburban Kansas City, MO with their first child, Avett, and chocolate lab, Lucy. They moved to a bigger house at the end of last year with hopes of expanding their family, and they got pregnant even sooner than they planned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcmotalkradio.com

Great Balloon Glow – Aug 20th

Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s Great Balloon Glow at the National World War One Museum and Memorial Saturday, August 20th!. Beginning at 5PM join us with friends and family to listen to live music from Grand Marquis, shop local KC vendors with Strawberry Swing, and enjoy local food trucks! Then starting around 8:30 p.m. observe the magnificence as rows of hot air balloons light up the night beside the Iconic Liberty Memorial Tower!
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7

While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Beast

Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City

An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

