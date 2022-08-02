Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.

Read on kingfm.com
Related
Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July
July 2022 will go down in the history books as a hot and dry one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff and Cheyenne recorded their fourth and fifth hottest days of all time on July 18, topping out at a stifling 108 and 99 degrees, respectively.
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
Horse Show Highlights Today’s Laramie County Fair Schedule
A horse show is among the highlights of today's Laramie County Fair at the Archer Complex. Here is today's schedule, according to the fair Facebook page:. The fair, the oldest and largest county fair in Wyoming, continues through Aug. 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
Cheyenne Fire Truck Pull to Benefit Wyoming’s Special Olympians
Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Target parking lot at 1708 Dell Range Boulevard. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the pull gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
CFD Weekend Part 2! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.
Coming in hot with weekend number deux for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city of Cheyenne is going to be running hot! We have concerts, shows and more all weekend. There's no telling what you'll run into this weekend, so let's give it a go!. Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The 66th...
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down
Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way. The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease...
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
[WATCH] Sugarloaf Fire Grows Over 550 Acres in Laramie Range
The Sugarloaf Fire continues to burn in the Laramie Range since its initial discovery on July 25. To date, the fire has grown to 553 acres. The Sugarloaf Fire remains located in Northern Albany County, though smoke from the fire has reached areas across the state. At this time, Inciweb reports the Sugarloaf Fire to be located "approximately 7 miles SW of Laramie Peak and 5 miles SW of Friend Park Campground," and approximately 25 miles NW of Wheatland, WY.
Three Cheyenne Police Officers Graduate From Academy
Three Cheyenne Police Officers have graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The trio will now move on to the next stage of the training process, which is a fourteen-week Cheyenne Police Department Field Training Program. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.
Batter Up, Pokes! The Rockies Announce University of Wyoming Night.
Is there any game more American than baseball? I mean, it's literally called "America's Game." And here in Laramie, we may not have a professional baseball game, but we do have some love for the Colorado Rockies!. Every year the Rockies host a University of Wyoming night for their Pokes...
Wyoming soccer season officially underway
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match commences the beginning to fall practice, and head coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited about that fact. “It’s so fun to be...
Overall Crime Down 13%, Cheyenne Police Say
Cheyenne police released mid-year crime data on Wednesday, showing that while crimes against society saw an increase, overall crime is trending down. According to data collected between Jan. 1 and June 30, crimes against property decreased 18%, crimes against people decreased 8%, crimes against society increased 7%, and overall crime decreased 13% compared to the same period last year.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0