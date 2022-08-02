NYPD hosting National Night Out across New York City boroughs

Read on bronx.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
News 12
Youth leadership day brings community together to reduce violence in the Bronx
In Joyce Kilmer park, The Bronx Leadership & Organizing Center held its first-ever youth leadership day to counteract youth violence in the borough. "We want the kids to know that they are leaders in the community and we're here to support them," said Aleciah Anthony, director of community engagement of the Bronx Defenders.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
News 12
NYPD: 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by boys in Brooklyn
The NYPD says it is looking for three teen boys who stole a 6-year-old girl's scooter on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street. According to investigators, the incident took place on July 28 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say one of the three boys punched her in the chest while the other two took off with her Razor scooter. They believe the boys are between 14-16 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx family seeks justice after fatal smoke shop stabbing
Vernon Gowdy, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Kenneth Fair, 59, in front of the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on July 30.
News 12
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing wallet at Patchogue store
According to police, the man stole the wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St., on July 30.
Officials: Sirius XM DJ, USPS mail carrier arrested on LI for narcotics trafficking
Officials announced the arrest of Lance Holmes, also known as DJ Love Dinero, and mail carrier Adrianna Lewis, who is accused of making deliveries of drugs on her postal route in Hempstead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Arrest made in Peekskill shooting Friday night
Peekskill police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to Friday night’s shooting on Main Street.
Police: McDonald's employee shot in the neck in Brooklyn has died
The NYPD says the 23-year-old McDonald's worker who was shot in the neck Monday has died.
Authorities in Orange County make 5 illegal firearm arrests
A new push to crack down on illegal firearms and gun violence has resulted in five arrests in six days.
Man accused of smashing car windows in East Meadow arraigned, released with electronic monitoring anklet
According to court documents, Singh admitted to the crimes and told a detective, "I just grabbed some bricks and started breaking things."
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Paterson officials honor husband and wife who saved life of biker
The city of Paterson has honored a husband and wife for saving the life of a biker who was struck by a car.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
NYPD: Bronx shooting claims the life of 19-year-old from New Jersey
Police have revealed the identity of the victim of a late-July fatal shooting in the Bronx.
Comments / 0