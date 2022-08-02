OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KWCH) - Beyond the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights in the state, likely the biggest issue on ballots was determining who will represent the GOP in the run to replace Derek Schmidt as Kansas Attorney General. Schmidt is stepping down form the post in his run for governor. Kris Kobach emerged as his party’s pick to move on to November’s general election. Kobach ran his campaign on a commitment to hold the federal government in check.

