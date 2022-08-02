Visible progress made and continues on storm damaged school buildings in Mullinville

Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
North Main shut down during propane leak problem last week
The City of Pratt Fire Department was called into action Thursday, July 28 when a propane leak was reported on the north side of the tracks near Main Street. A strong odor of propane had been reported and emergency personnel including the city fire, Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt Police Department, Pratt EMS and Pratt Emergency Management all responded. Within minutes all lanes of traffic were shut down on N. Main Street just north of Home Lumber and past InteGreen Services.
It's proving increasingly hard to hire cops in Kansas — and to avoid losing them to other jobs
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring on...
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Don’t be afraid to take the plunge
First Southern Baptist Church, Pratt Not long ago I shared a thought with our congregation that I’d like to share with you here. Many of you know that for many years, my family and I lived and served as missionaries in the beautiful Zambezi River Valley. I still take a group of volunteers back each year for an annual short-term mission trip. One of the most fascinating features of the region that we travel to is the majestic Victoria Falls. Victoria Falls is classified as the largest waterfall in the world, based on its combined with of 5,604 feet (over a mile wide) and it’s height of 354 feet. It figures to be the largest sheet of falling water in the entire world. At the edge of the falls, near Livingstone Island, during the river’s lowest flow, there is a rock barrier that forms an eddy with minimal current, allowing adventurous swimmers to splash around in relative safety only a few feet from where the water cascades over the falls. The place is called “The Devil’ Pool.” But, would you be willing to take a plunge there? (I remind you; it is a very dangerous place and there have been occasional deaths reported in that location. In fact, no one has ever survived, who slipped, lost their footing, and who has gone over the falls. To lose your footing there, seems to mean certain death. Even elephants caught in the current above the falls have been unable to escape, and they, too, have plunged to their deaths. A young boy read about one of these untimely tragedies and made this statement. “I would never go near that place. In fact, I’d never even get in the river!”
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.
Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
Pratt Athletics puts together stellar ending season
The Pratt Athletics traveling baseball team ended their season a game short of the state championship this summer, but more than the season’s end, the team and supporters will remember a 7-year journey full of growth, friendships and fun competition. Led by coaches Tony Helfrich, Steve Rice, Eric Welch...
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
