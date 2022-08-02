One day toward the end of his final semester in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University, Julian Stainback was feeling the pressure. He was in the middle of one of the most important days of Advanced TV News and Producing, a class in the School of Journalism responsible for the student-produced newscast Focal Point. Stainback was the executive producer leading Focal Point on a 12-hour news shift.

