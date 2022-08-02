Read on msutoday.msu.edu
Ph.D. linguistics student awarded prestigious fellowship
Brittany Finch, a doctoral student in Second Language Studies at Michigan State University, recently was named the 2022 recipient of the Jeanne S. Chall Research Fellowship by the International Literacy Association. She received this honor for her research proposal on “The Effect of Literacy on Predictive Processing in the Brain: An Eye Tracking and EEG Study.”
Top broadcast talent gets its start at MSU
One day toward the end of his final semester in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University, Julian Stainback was feeling the pressure. He was in the middle of one of the most important days of Advanced TV News and Producing, a class in the School of Journalism responsible for the student-produced newscast Focal Point. Stainback was the executive producer leading Focal Point on a 12-hour news shift.
MSU joins Midwest network ensuring success of U.S. semiconductor and microelectronics supply chain
Michigan State University has joined 11 other colleges and universities from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio to address national priorities for semiconductor and microelectronics research, education and workforce development. As part of the network of schools, MSU will collaborate with the other institutions to innovate ways to bring the semiconductor and...
