Outstanding Pratt citizens honored with special displays
For the last three and half months, the Pratt County Historical Museum on South Ninnescah has been honoring fourvoutstanding women of our community with a special display. Jeanne Carson, Barabara Shinkle, Sharon Brehm, and Dorotha Giannangelo were picked by museum personnel for the special feature. Museum Director Charmayne Swanepoel said...
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
New restaurant, lofts coming to downtown Great Bend
Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the cost of renovating downtown buildings. More than $1.8 million was awarded, and a future restaurant and outdoor gathering spot in Great Bend is among the 32 projects chosen. Great Bend...
Man arrested in arson case wanted permanent address
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man who claims to be from Maryland took a unique way to establish a permanent address with his arrest early Wednesday morning. Robert Laney, who says he is homeless, was arrested at the W. 30th Avenue Yesway store on suspicion of arson. According to the Reno Co. Sheriff’s Department Laney allegedly set fire to a dumpster at the convenience store. When he was detained by law enforcement he said he needed to be taken to jail so he would have a permanent address to collect his disability check and move on from Hutchinson.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Two more nighttime fires for HFD
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two other fires Tuesday night added to the stress for Hutchinson firefighters. At 8:41 p.m. firefighters were called to 628 West 22nd. That grease fire was quickly contained. Then at 1:35 this morning, fire crews were called to a garage fire attached to a home. Three...
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson and Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Mr. Cao in Hutchinson and...
Fire Tuesday afternoon contained to room where it started
HUTCHINSON – Hutchinson Fire Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to 2 S. Nelson St. for a fire in a residential duplex. Light smoke was showing from the rear of the structure when they got there. Firefighters kept the blaze to the room of origin and no one was inside. Crews...
North Main shut down during propane leak problem last week
The City of Pratt Fire Department was called into action Thursday, July 28 when a propane leak was reported on the north side of the tracks near Main Street. A strong odor of propane had been reported and emergency personnel including the city fire, Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt Police Department, Pratt EMS and Pratt Emergency Management all responded. Within minutes all lanes of traffic were shut down on N. Main Street just north of Home Lumber and past InteGreen Services.
