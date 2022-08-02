Kansas high-schoolers can apply for free Russian language classes through KU program

Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas youth explore new skills at 4-H summer camp
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception. At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience....
kiowacountysignal.com
More than a Neighbor: Josh Mueller dedicated to success of beef industry in Kansas
Paying the Checkoff. Collecting the Checkoff. Managing the Checkoff. As a rancher, auction market owner and Kansas Beef Council Executive Board member, Josh Mueller sees his Checkoff dollars, as well as those of his family, neighbors and customers, advance the beef industry at each step along the way. He joined the KBC Executive Board more than four years ago and is honored to sit with cattlemen and women from across the state.
kiowacountysignal.com
Tell the truth
Some of you might have received a political flier in the mail this past week about the constitutional abortion amendment on the ballot for Kansas. This flier was mailed out by a group that calls themselves “Kansans for Constitutional Freedom.” The flier was authored by a clergyman from the Olathe area, a Reverend Jay McKell.
