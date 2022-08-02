ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

catchitkansas.com

Rising Star: Kansas Elite Heat bring national championship home to Wichita

Struber is signed to play college football at Kansas State University. West Squad practices at Fort Hays State University in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg. Kansans come together to help Nickerson family after deadly crash. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
kscbnews.net

Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win

The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
LIBERAL, KS
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Garner to continue basketball career at Friends University

Rayland Garner has picked her collegiate destination. The 2022 Kingfisher High School graduate recently signed to continue her basketball career at Friends University in Wichita, Kan. “I decided to go to Friends because I fell in love with everything they had to offer,” said Garner. Friends is an NAIA-level...
KINGFISHER, OK
KSNT News

78 years later, WWII veteran returns to Kansas to be buried

GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022. In December of 1944, Dorsey […]
MOLINE, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election

The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
classiccountry1070.com

New medical school opens in downtown Wichita

A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
KSN News

Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Revisiting Berneal’s Carryout and their 99-cent cheeseburgers

People love a delicious deal and eating at an affordable price. One of the best places to go to spend a dollar in town is Berneal’s Carryout. They are home of the 99-cent cheeseburgers. Located at 13th and Grove, this cash only place has been dishing out brown paper bags with little burgers for years.
WICHITA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Diedra Williams-Woolery

CLEARWATER, KS – Diedra “Dee Dee” Williams-Woolery, 72, Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Designer, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Williams; sister, Diane Hoffman. Survived by her husband, William “Bill” L. Woolery of Clearwater, KS; daughters, Loni (Josh) Moyer, Connie Bowers; grandchildren, Madison Moyer, Paige Moyer, Thor Threadgill, William Aspinwall, Tripp Holt; brothers, Douglas (Madelyn) Williams, Don (Mary) Williams, Drew (Shirleyann) Williams; Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with, Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
CLEARWATER, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
MAIZE, KS
sumnernewscow.com

City of Wellington: Yard clippings on roadway is littering

Sumner Newscow report — The following is a press release issued by the City of Wellington office this morning:. Wellington Building & Codes Department would like to remind our citizens about the proper disposal of yard clippings. We have received several complaints of yard clippings on public roadways. Yard clippings are considered a form of littering according to Wellington City Code.
WELLINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

Charges filed in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.

