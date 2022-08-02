Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
catchitkansas.com
Rising Star: Kansas Elite Heat bring national championship home to Wichita
Struber is signed to play college football at Kansas State University. West Squad practices at Fort Hays State University in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg. Kansans come together to help Nickerson family after deadly crash. Updated:...
The impact of 7-foot transfer Quincy Ballard this summer for Wichita State basketball
After playing sparingly at Florida State the last two seasons, Ballard wants to make an immediate impact for the Shockers.
kscbnews.net
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Garner to continue basketball career at Friends University
Rayland Garner has picked her collegiate destination. The 2022 Kingfisher High School graduate recently signed to continue her basketball career at Friends University in Wichita, Kan. “I decided to go to Friends because I fell in love with everything they had to offer,” said Garner. Friends is an NAIA-level...
78 years later, WWII veteran returns to Kansas to be buried
GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022. In December of 1944, Dorsey […]
Live coverage: Wichita’s 2022 primary election
The 2022 primary is no ordinary election day in Kansas. This year, every voter can vote — even unaffiliated voters who may be unaccustomed to voting in primaries. On all ballots: a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove the right to an abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On party-affiliated...
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
classiccountry1070.com
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
Spirit AeroSystems reports $122M loss in Q2
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.2 million in its second quarter. The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate […]
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
wichitabyeb.com
Revisiting Berneal’s Carryout and their 99-cent cheeseburgers
People love a delicious deal and eating at an affordable price. One of the best places to go to spend a dollar in town is Berneal’s Carryout. They are home of the 99-cent cheeseburgers. Located at 13th and Grove, this cash only place has been dishing out brown paper bags with little burgers for years.
kiowacountysignal.com
Diedra Williams-Woolery
CLEARWATER, KS – Diedra “Dee Dee” Williams-Woolery, 72, Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Designer, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen Williams; sister, Diane Hoffman. Survived by her husband, William “Bill” L. Woolery of Clearwater, KS; daughters, Loni (Josh) Moyer, Connie Bowers; grandchildren, Madison Moyer, Paige Moyer, Thor Threadgill, William Aspinwall, Tripp Holt; brothers, Douglas (Madelyn) Williams, Don (Mary) Williams, Drew (Shirleyann) Williams; Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with, Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Ste. 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Hutchinson man hospitalized after truck rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Peterbilt 379 driven by 66-year-old Steven Bradley Hazen of Hutchinson was southbound on Kansas 61 at Parallel when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson and Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Mr. Cao in Hutchinson and...
KAKE TV
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington: Yard clippings on roadway is littering
Sumner Newscow report — The following is a press release issued by the City of Wellington office this morning:. Wellington Building & Codes Department would like to remind our citizens about the proper disposal of yard clippings. We have received several complaints of yard clippings on public roadways. Yard clippings are considered a form of littering according to Wellington City Code.
Charges filed in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against Hutchinson man in a domestic case. Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Michael is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder stemming from a domestic disturbance July 23rd. The charge is a level 3 person felony which carries a sentence of up to 41 years if convicted, depending on his criminal history.
