Veteran referee Scott Goodheart shares passion for officiating, encourages others to get involved

Sidebar: BHS coach elucidates on Formula Zero opportunity for Castillo
The first thing to answer is the Formula Zero gathering — which includes Bartlesville High’s David Castillo — is not just another camp. Headed by NBA legend Damian Lillard and legendary basketball trainer Phil Beckner, the event — which is taking place the rest of the this week in Portland, Ore. — the...
KMBC.com
Olathe North track star battles past pain for national title
OLATHE, Kan. — A senior at Olathe North High School won a national championship last week at the Junior Olympics. Her journey to get there has been painful. Every step for Ka'liyah McGinnis can be painful. She has a hip problem, joint issues with both knees, a torn ligament in her toe and asthma.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: El Dorado Springs Football
For the El Dorado Springs football team, the era of rejuvenation and rebirth takes midfield this fall. The Bulldogs have a new man in charge in head coach Johnathan Stark, who takes over a team coming off a 2-8 season. Stark comes to Missouri from its neighbor to the west,...
Missouri high school football team previews (Kansas City region): New coach arrives to attempt to turn around Blue Springs South
By Cody Thorn | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project Over the next few weeks, SBLive Missouri will break down various high school football teams in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Blue Springs South Jaguars. HEAD COACH Alan Wilmes, 1st ...
