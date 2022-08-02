Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
Instant replay coming to JUCO football
WICHITA — Last season, the officials missed 12 plays in Butler’s 10-game season, including a handful of ejections for targeting. The KJCCC’s supervisor of officials, Craig Helser announced on Friday during the KJCCC’s annual media day the conference would be implementing sideline instant replay for the upcoming 2022 season.
