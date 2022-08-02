First Southern Baptist Church, Pratt Not long ago I shared a thought with our congregation that I’d like to share with you here. Many of you know that for many years, my family and I lived and served as missionaries in the beautiful Zambezi River Valley. I still take a group of volunteers back each year for an annual short-term mission trip. One of the most fascinating features of the region that we travel to is the majestic Victoria Falls. Victoria Falls is classified as the largest waterfall in the world, based on its combined with of 5,604 feet (over a mile wide) and it’s height of 354 feet. It figures to be the largest sheet of falling water in the entire world. At the edge of the falls, near Livingstone Island, during the river’s lowest flow, there is a rock barrier that forms an eddy with minimal current, allowing adventurous swimmers to splash around in relative safety only a few feet from where the water cascades over the falls. The place is called “The Devil’ Pool.” But, would you be willing to take a plunge there? (I remind you; it is a very dangerous place and there have been occasional deaths reported in that location. In fact, no one has ever survived, who slipped, lost their footing, and who has gone over the falls. To lose your footing there, seems to mean certain death. Even elephants caught in the current above the falls have been unable to escape, and they, too, have plunged to their deaths. A young boy read about one of these untimely tragedies and made this statement. “I would never go near that place. In fact, I’d never even get in the river!”

PRATT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO