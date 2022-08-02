Read on www.saratogian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inmate accused of injuring deputy at Saratoga Hospital
An inmate at the Saratoga County Jail has been charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Bruce Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on August 1.
Gunpoint Robbery in Schenectady County, Police Need Your Help
This hits kinda close to home because it's right down the road from our radio station studios. On Monday night (8/1) around 9:50pm, a man entered the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam with a gun. Police say he pointed the black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash....
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
Ballston Spa man charged with assault for kicking deputy in face
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Bruce L. Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa and charged him with felony second-degree assault for causing physical injury to a deputy by kicking him in his facial area while at the Saratoga Hospital on July 31. Larrabee...
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Four businesses cited in Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police recently conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County. During the initiative, 21 businesses were checked for compliance. Four people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
Dennis Drue, deadly 2012 Northway rollover crash driver, strikes out for a third time with Parole Board
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost ten years since Dennis Drue got in his car, dunk and high on drugs, ultimately causing the crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers. Early Wednesday morning, the NYS Board of Parole denied his request for release a third time. It’s only a small victory […]
Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 3
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
Bank CEO and NYC real estate developer dies in motorcycle crash near Lake George
The CEO of a New York City bank died in a motorcycle accident near Lake George this week. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Steven Schnall was riding along Route 8 in the town of Horicon around 5 pm on Tuesday when he has involved in a car crash with a 72-year-old driver from Schenectady.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.
Man arrested in Troy for graffiti
Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana
Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Anglers rescued after boat stranded on Lake George
Two anglers were rescued by a group of Forest Rangers on Sunday afternoon after their boat was washed ashore near Lake George.
