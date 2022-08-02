ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Saratogian

Ballston Spa man charged with assault for kicking deputy in face

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office recently arrested Bruce L. Larrabee, 24, of Ballston Spa and charged him with felony second-degree assault for causing physical injury to a deputy by kicking him in his facial area while at the Saratoga Hospital on July 31.
WNYT

Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
WNYT

Man arrested in Troy for graffiti

Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
WNYT

Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana

Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
