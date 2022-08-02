Progress continues on a project to build a new Saline County Jail and sheriff’s office facility. According to Saline County, in June, manufactured precast cells were trucked to Salina, and set in place on foundations in the housing areas. Concrete block walls are going up along with structural steel. Recently, crews have begun to set precast concrete walls that will form the exterior of the office spaces and public lobby area. This work will be continuing for several weeks.

SALINE COUNTY, KS