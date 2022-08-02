ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim

A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
Mystikal Held In Louisiana Jail’s General Population Amid Rape Allegations

As previously reported, No Limit Records signee Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Louisiana for a number of serious alleged crimes, including rape, robbery and domestic abuse. Sources close to the story are now saying that after the 52-year-old was denied a conditional release by the judge, he was placed in general population among the other inmates despite his celebrity status.
