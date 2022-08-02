ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

TPSD, TPD conduct table-top security exercise

By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5MLC_0h1g8OyL00

TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District security officers, school administrators and members of the Tupelo Police Department met Monday morning for a table-top security exercise before the 2022-23 school year begins Thursday.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
