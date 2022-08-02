ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.

By Mat Murdock
Y95 Country
Y95 Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on y95country.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y95 Country

Feeding Laramie Valley Annual Event is Back!

Not sure what to do this weekend? Why not head over to Labonte Park for some fun!. Feeding Laramie Valley is having its annual fun and free community event that celebrates and shares fresh, and healthy food. The Food and Fun in the Park event is Feeding Laramie Valley's way of saying "thank you" to the community for their support and to bring families together for fun and a summer lunch.
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022

I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne

This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Wake Up Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall

This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today

This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained

CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Tree
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Frontier Days Organizers deem this year a “massive success”

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20

Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Cheyenne Teacher Locker

The school year is nearly upon us, and Cheyenne's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students. Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. 101.9 King FM, 106.3 NOW FM, and 650 KGAB want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Cheyenne teacher's a helping hand.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Y95 Country

Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists

When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days

Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers

Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
CASPER, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy