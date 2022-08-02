Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.

Read on y95country.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Feeding Laramie Valley Annual Event is Back!
Not sure what to do this weekend? Why not head over to Labonte Park for some fun!. Feeding Laramie Valley is having its annual fun and free community event that celebrates and shares fresh, and healthy food. The Food and Fun in the Park event is Feeding Laramie Valley's way of saying "thank you" to the community for their support and to bring families together for fun and a summer lunch.
cowboystatedaily.com
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Frontier Days Organizers deem this year a “massive success”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts...
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Cheyenne Teacher Locker
The school year is nearly upon us, and Cheyenne's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students. Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. 101.9 King FM, 106.3 NOW FM, and 650 KGAB want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Cheyenne teacher's a helping hand.
Cheyenne Fire Truck Pull to Benefit Wyoming’s Special Olympians
Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Target parking lot at 1708 Dell Range Boulevard. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the pull gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
Check Out The “Chill Rail” At Cheyenne’s Newest Pizza Pub
So, I didn't realize that here in Cheyenne, we're at the forefront of wild technological advancements. I mean, I feel like we could come up with things that cure diseases if we're able to come up with life-altering technology like this. What the heck am I talking about?. Cheyenne's newest...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0