Read on 48north.com
Related
Wild Kenworth Custom Camper Is Part Rig, Part Airstream, All Awesome
The homebuilt motorhomes we cover on Motor1.com generally consist of folks taking an existing truck or van and modifying it to be something to live in. The creation in this video is sort of like that except the builder combines a modified Kenworth semi truck and a vintage Airstream. The result is a motorhome that draws tons of positive attention.
Steel Wheels on Tractors Help the Amish and Mennonites Avoid Temptation
Getty ImagesIn communities where automobiles are forbidden, farm equipment must not be used as a substitute for a car.
motor1.com
This 1970s Winnebago Flying motorhome came with a complete camper cabin
Flying cars were a futuristic promise that has never materialised. Winnebago leapfrogged that dream in the late 1970s with the Helihome, a flying motorhome it commissioned from Orlando Helicopter Airways. The Florida company bought surplus Sikorsky helicopters from the US military and had pioneered the idea of a flying motorhome that Winnebago noticed.
Airstream, REI Collaborate On Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer
Airstream, the legendary American caravan manufacturer famous for the distinctive shape of its rounded and polished aluminum coachwork, has decided to partner with REI, an outdoor retailer headquartered near Seattle, on a new special edition Basecamp travel trailer. The new product is already available to order, though it doesn’t come cheap. We will get to the price in a minute, but first, let’s see what new features this trailer has.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Solar-Powered Charger a 'Lifesaver' — and It's Just $25 Right Now
Anyone who loves camping, backpacking, or road trips is probably no stranger to heading off on an adventure and realizing too late there's no way for them to charge their phone in case of emergency. Even on a long day at the beach or park, phones often run out of battery well before you're ready to head back to an outlet and charge up.
guitar.com
Fender reportedly lays off hundreds of California employees
Fender has reportedly made over 300 employees at its California operation redundant, with the layoffs including everyone from production line workers to senior management positions. According to YouTuber Dylan Mckerchie – AKA Dylan Talks Tone – a source stated that the workers making up the “entire afternoon shift” of Fender’s...
Find Inner Peace With Lego Car Kits From Amazon
When work on the "dream car" in your garage inadvertently taught the neighbor’s kid about the dark side of the English language.
Tree Hugger
Mushroom Leather Hat Is a Major Leap for Sustainable Fashion
A dapper bucket hat is the first-ever commercial object made entirely from Reishi, a premium vegan leather created with mycelium. The hat, which is called the Reishi Boletus, is the result of a partnership between MycoWorks, a biomaterials innovator, and famed hatmaker Nick Fouquet. Along with the Boletus, Fouquet has designed and produced two additional hats—the Coprinus and the Morchella—that use Reishi as decorative trims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Treats to roast on a campfire that aren't marshmallows
Smore's and hot dogs are usually the go-to campfire snack, but there are other tasty treats you can roast on an open fire. If you're looking for something new to freshen up your next camping trip or backyard bonfire, try some suggestions Michigan campers have shared on social media. For some of these ideas...
Customize clothing and fabrics with the HTVRONT automatic heat press
If you are interested in customizing your clothing or making new interesting garments for your own use or to sell to customers you may be interested in a new automatic heat press which makes it easy to transfer your designs to fabric. If you would like to customize fabric materials you might be interested in a new heat press called the HTVRONT.
tripsavvy.com
The Best Sleeping Pads for Backpacking and Camping of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nemo’s Tensor is our favorite do-everything pad. It has the insulation for a solid three seasons of use, and it is the widest we tested yet doesn’t break the scales forcing us to sacrifice comfort for weight. We love the wavy surface that lets our bag loft and allows air to circulate. Bonus: The included inflation sack prepped the pad for use efficiently. Also, we applaud Nemo for its commitment to being carbon-neutral through meaningful changes in its supply chain and materials choices and for leading in sustainability in the category.
TODAY.com
Enjoy the great outdoors with these 15 top-rated tents — starting at $25
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SylvanSport Loft Rooftop Tent Turns A Car Into A Camper In 30 Seconds
There are endless choices when deciding how you should camp. Customers have their pick of trailers, camper vans, overland vehicles, and full-blown motorhomes, but there are even simpler solutions. Rooftop tents provide a nice place to sleep without breaking the bank, and a new offering from SylvanSport called the Loft looks to turn just about any car into a camper.
Road & Track
If You Work on Your Car, You Should Be Wearing Gloves
If you’ve spent any time working on an old car, you’ll know the importance of wearing gloves. Go without them, and your hands will quickly become covered in dirt, grime, grease, and other nasty stuff that’s tough to remove and toxic for your skin. It’s also easier to hurt yourself while working in a tight engine bay full of sharp objects without gloves. That’s why whenever I dive into a DIY project, I have a box of disposable gloves or a pair of mechanic’s gloves by my side.
Family emergency supply kit must-haves
Every family should have a supply kit that can be used when severe weather or other emergency strikes. Water, food, and clean air are essential to have if an emergency happens. Each family or individual’s kit should be customized to meet specific needs, such as medications and infant formula. It should also be customized to include important family documents..
techeblog.com
Inventor Creates Motorized IKEA Sofa Using Old Hoverboard Hardware
A motorized IKEA sofa isn’t the most practical of furniture pieces, but when you have old hoverboard hardware laying around, this is the result, or at least for an inventor and his group of friends in Berlin. They just so happened to have a few broken hoverboards laying around, along with an electric bike battery, so they hacked together a functional drivetrain.
TODAY.com
27 expert-approved hiking essentials for your next adventure
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Best Fly Fishing Vests of 2022
Fly fishing vests have been around since the beginning of the sport, and they’re still great for both beginners and experienced anglers. Designed to keep your flies and gear organized for when you need them, a fly fishing vest should have plenty of pockets for organization, be lightweight and breathable, and be comfortable enough to wear all day.
RideApart
Alpinestars Introduces New Compass Pro Riding Jeans
Some motorcyclists prefer not to wear motorcycle-specific trousers because they view them as a hassle. Really, it makes sense that riding clothes, particularly big touring and adventure clothes, can be oppressively hot and heavy. However, in a collision, your legs are typically the first part of your body to make contact with the ground or another vehicle. That being said, it's best to always wear full protection.
This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch
Upgrade your travel gear with the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. These minimalist leather bags are versatile and meticulously designed. After nearly 2 years of travel restrictions, you’re ready to see the world again. But in the meantime, flights have changed and so have your travel needs. And you’re looking for a bag collection that meets your new requirements.
Comments / 0