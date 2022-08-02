Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Heavy rain in scattered storms this evening.
(WXYZ) — This Evening: Scattered strong storms with very heavy rain. Otherwise warm and very humid. Wind: SE 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Fog is possible. Low near 70°. Wind: Light. Saturday: Hot and humid with a high of 90°. The humidity will make it feel...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Very heavy rain in storms tonight. Street flooding possible.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower/storm still possible. Low of 70°. Wind: Variable 5 mph. Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 85°. Slight chance of a shower or storm south of M59. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Saturday: Hot and humid...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroiters deal with scattered storm damage, power outages
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Livonia, a big branch from a tree across the street from Kim Gonzales' home fell onto her pickup truck Wednesday evening. It smashed her back window and potentially put a damper on her upcoming camping trip. “There’s a few branches in our area, but...
Tv20detroit.com
More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday
(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
Tv20detroit.com
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday
(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
Tv20detroit.com
MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
Tv20detroit.com
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?
(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE releases test results from spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in Huron River
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has released test results from nine surface water samples taken downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium. Officials are now saying all nine water samples from Wednesday have come back negative showing no detectable presence of hexavalent...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
Tv20detroit.com
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
Tv20detroit.com
Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
Tv20detroit.com
Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
Tv20detroit.com
Nile Rodgers and CHIC to headline Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Niles Rodgers and CHIC will headline the Charity Preview event next month. The black-tie event, which will take place Sept. 16 at Huntington Place, returns first the first time since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tv20detroit.com
State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
Tv20detroit.com
The Twelfth Iteration of Month of Design Centers Detroit as a Global Design City
DETROIT - August 4, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Design Core Detroit is announcing the twelfth annual Detroit Month of Design, taking place Sept. 1-30, 2022. This edition will feature over 80 events spanning from exhibitions and installations to workshops, talks and tours. Events will take place across the city of Detroit and into the surrounding metro area at indoor, outdoor and virtual venues.
Tv20detroit.com
3-year-old girl in stable condition after being shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Police say they are continuing to investigate after a 3-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Littlefield and West Chicago. “To the public, to the gun owners … we got to put these guns away and we can’t...
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
Tv20detroit.com
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase, arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run
(WXYZ) — A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit. Police say they got a tip he was a passenger in a car driving down the road and they called Southfield police to assist in the pursuit on Monday.
