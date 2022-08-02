ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Heavy rain in scattered storms this evening.

(WXYZ) — This Evening: Scattered strong storms with very heavy rain. Otherwise warm and very humid. Wind: SE 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Fog is possible. Low near 70°. Wind: Light. Saturday: Hot and humid with a high of 90°. The humidity will make it feel...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroiters deal with scattered storm damage, power outages

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Livonia, a big branch from a tree across the street from Kim Gonzales' home fell onto her pickup truck Wednesday evening. It smashed her back window and potentially put a damper on her upcoming camping trip. “There’s a few branches in our area, but...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday

(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
WIXOM, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday

(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend. Starting on Sunday, state police will be doing targeted enforcement from Monroe up to the U.P. to crackdown on dangerous driving. “There’s so many drivers speeding, like...
MONROE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms

LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?

(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Nile Rodgers and CHIC to headline Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Niles Rodgers and CHIC will headline the Charity Preview event next month. The black-tie event, which will take place Sept. 16 at Huntington Place, returns first the first time since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

The Twelfth Iteration of Month of Design Centers Detroit as a Global Design City

DETROIT - August 4, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Design Core Detroit is announcing the twelfth annual Detroit Month of Design, taking place Sept. 1-30, 2022. This edition will feature over 80 events spanning from exhibitions and installations to workshops, talks and tours. Events will take place across the city of Detroit and into the surrounding metro area at indoor, outdoor and virtual venues.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
DETROIT, MI

