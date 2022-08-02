(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?

WIXOM, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO