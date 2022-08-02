Read on www.gowatertown.net
gowatertown.net
Augustana ranked number one in NSIC preseason football poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NorthernSun.org) – Augustana University was selected by the league coaches as the overall and south division preseason favorite in the NSIC for 2022. The Vikings received five first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and amassed 153 points, 8 points ahead of Bemidji State (145), which was the unanimous choice in the north division.
gowatertown.net
USF to add men’s and women’s wrestling in 2023
8-4-22 SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (USFCougars.com) —The University of Sioux Falls announced earlier this week that it will add Men’s and Women’s Wrestling to be the 18th and 19th sports teams at the university, with competition to begin in the fall of 2023. The search for two...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stig says this could be his best offense yet at SDSU
BROOKINGS S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team has been picked 2nd in the Missouri Valley. But that’s become common place in recent years with North Dakota State almost the automatic pick at the top. But watch out Bison. With Mark Gronowski back at the helm...
gowatertown.net
Jacks tabbed second in the MVFC
ST. LOUIS (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference race, according to a preseason poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a select media panel that was announced Tuesday. Defending league and national champion...
gowatertown.net
Local Scoreboard – August 1, 2022
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
KELOLAND TV
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
kingsburyjournal.com
Heck of a walleye
Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
KELOLAND TV
Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
siouxfalls.business
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
dakotanewsnow.com
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
gowatertown.net
Watertown’s gas prices rolling back toward $4.00 a gallon
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another drop in gas prices in Watertown this week. A number of stations dropped the price of unleaded a dime on Monday, to $4.09 a gallon. AAA Auto Club reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.18 a gallon, down from the all-time high of $5.01 a gallon set on June 14th.
