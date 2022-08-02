ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 24 days until Nebraska football

Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 24 is Thomas Fidone. THE BASICS. Position: Tight end. Class: Redshirt Freshman. Size:...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

NSAA provides tools for more accurate heat measurement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A year ago, on the opening day of high school football practice, came the shocking news that 16-year-old Omaha South junior Drake Geiger died after collapsing on the football practice field. It was a 91-degree day, with a heat index of 105. Over the past 25...
OMAHA, NE

