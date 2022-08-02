More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

Read on fox2now.com
Federal, state agencies discuss Missouri’s drought response
Gov. Mike Parson declared a drought alert for 53 counties and then announced a state of emergency for flooding in the St. Louis area.
Survey: What Hogwarts houses do Missouri, Illinois fall in?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble. quiz takers and Google trends to sort all 50 states into one of the four Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series. Kansas is one of five states sorted into Hufflepuff and Missouri joined the...
Coal industry ‘shocked and disheartened’ by Manchin climate deal
(The Hill) — The West Virginia Coal Association and several other state-based coal industry groups on Wednesday blasted the tax and climate deal that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) agreed to last week, warning it will “severely threaten American coal” and an estimated 381,000 jobs. “This legislation is...
Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker is asking Illinois and Kansas to cover emergency abortions for Missouri Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday asked the Democratic governors of Kansas and Illinois to get Medicaid waivers for out-of-state abortion seekers. Democratic President...
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
St. Louis is most desired Airbnb destination in Missouri, study says
As families plan out some of their final summer vacations, St. Louis could be among the top choices for lodging, at least when it comes to options outside of traditional hotels.
Grant’s Farm welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday. This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property. “We have all kinds of […]
Car washes onto nuclear contaminated site – neighbors ask, what washed off?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is testing areas around a flooded toxic waste site with ties to the Manhattan Project. They’re looking for the potential escape of toxins.
Election deniers rack up wins, fueling concerns in both parties
(The Hill) – Republicans touting former President Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen saw victories across the map in Tuesday’s primaries, raising questions — and, for many, concerns — about what will happen in November’s general elections. Despite top GOP figures...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
Fire at St. Clair Square mall food court
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The food court at St. Clair Square mall will be closed for a while because of smoke damage. Fire crews answered an alarm there around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was out when crews arrived, but smoke had filled the food court. The cause...
Video: Connecticut man yells at bear until it leaves his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Connecticut got quite a scare after a bear broke into their house and helped itself to some treats over the weekend. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad,” said Bill Priest, the West Hartford homeowner. “I don’t know why I was mad, I was just really mad he was there.”
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
Water main break shuts down roads in Glendale, prompts water rescue
A water main break Thursday morning has shut down several roads in the city of Glendale, prompting several water rescues for some struck in their homes or vehicles.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House.
Illinois State Police recruits during 100th anniversary
ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police Department recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, and now they have the biggest budget they’ve ever had to work with. So they’re using that money to call hundreds of candidates to join the force, but they are asking people to move quickly.
