Mary Kay McMahan
Mary Kay Adams McMahan, 78, of Valrico, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022. She was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on July 26, 1943, to Herbert Adams and Wilma Weddle Adams. She graduated from Vincennes Lincoln High School in 1961. While there she was a scholar and played a baritone in the high school band. She attended Vincennes University and graduated as a Registered Nurse. On October 24, 1964, she married Daniel L. McMahan in Vincennes.
David Hill
David Wayne Hill, 62, passed away on July 31, 2022. David was born on July 13, 1960, in Jasper, IN and he was the son of Gerald and Sharon (Leavell) Hill. David graduated from Washington High School where he was very active in sports. He went on to attend Olney Central Community College on a baseball scholarship. David attended Southwind Wesleyan Church and enjoyed watching sports. He recently just retired from RTC, and his family was very proud of the fact that David was an organ donor. Most importantly though, David enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
Take 5 for Our Community with Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty
Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty joins us to talk about the free swim tonight in Loogootee. Get the details here…
Big Weekend For Area Festivals
It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
K of C Treasure Hunt Jackpot at $83,174
The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing continues tonight on Main Street in Washington. The jackpot now stands at $83,174. Tickets are on sale today at the club for $1.00 each. As a reminder, you must be present to win the full amount; otherwise, you take home half of the cash prize. Half pot tickets will also be available this evening. You can hear the drawing live tonight on Memories 107.9 FM.
YMCA Getting Ready for Upcoming Aquatics Programs
The Daviess County YMCA is gearing up for their upcoming aquatics programs. YMCA Aquatics Director Jessika Henning says a new program will begin in September. It’s called “Aqua Tots” …. Another program welcomes the next age group, which includes kids from three to twelve years old. That...
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board Member Asked to Resign
An Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member says she’s being smeared by being included in a list of 22 people arrested as part of a weekend drug sweep. Police arrested Amy Ward Saturday night for “maintaining a common nuisance.” She owns the Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, where police conducted a drug raid.
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
K&K Industries Celebrating 50 Years in Business
A local manufacturing business in Daviess County is celebrating 50 years in business. K&K Industries began operations at their current site in Montgomery in 1972 under the leadership of Abe and Viola Knepp. The family business, now in its 2nd and 3rd generation, employs around 120 people. They have expanded...
Road Closure on Viola Street in Washington Next Week
Washington city officials have announced a road closure for next week. Viola Street will be closed next week from northeast 3rd to northeast 5th streets due to a culvert replacement. Please avoid the area if possible.
Daviess County Arrest Report
20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
INDOT Announces Multiple Road Closures in Martin Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy for four culvert replacement projects. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8, State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee will be restricted. This restriction will allow for a culvert replacement on Eastgate Avenue. During the restrictions, a flagger will be utilized for traffic control.
Perdue Farms Receives “Zero Waste to Landfill” Certification
Perdue Farms held a celebration on Wednesday to announce that its food-producing facility in Washington has earned the Green Circle “Zero Waste to Landfill” certification. This designation makes it the first U.S. turkey processing facility to earn this important milestone. Speakers included Brandon Bottorff, Director of Operations at...
Authorities Seeking Information on Church Burglary in Dubois
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in reference to a burglary and vandalism that happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church in Dubois. Authorities say the incident occurred sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July 28th. The suspects broke into the church and...
