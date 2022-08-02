WATCH: Mountaineers strengthened their positions over the summer

West Virginia returns fewer than one hundred rushing attempts from the previous season for the first time since 2011. Leddie Brown, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, is in the NFL. The Mountaineers' attempt at bringing in an experienced transfer backfired when former Clemson back Lyn-J Dixon went AWOL and was, well, politely asked to pursue other opportunities. So... why is running backs coach Chad Scott not worried? Well, the players on campus have shown glimpses of greatness, and there are more than a couple options at his disposal in the backfield. He discusses those - including a surprise - in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO