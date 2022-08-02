Read on www.superhits1027.com
Related
Former Big Ten Star Helping Peoria Daughter Navigate Through Big Ten Recruiting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Public Schools started school Wednesday so the summer is over for Aaliyah Guyton. But what a summer it was for the Peoria High School guard. The impressive list of schools offering her a basketball scholarship grew over the past few months. And it includes Big Ten programs. “Iowa, Illinois, Ohio […]
2024 DL Ted Hammond continues to build 'strong connection' with Iowa after Hawkeye Tailgater
This past weekend, the Iowa football staff hosted its annual Hawkeye Tailgater. The event consisted of 2024 and 2025 prospects that are notable recruits on Iowa's board and one of the big names on campus was Cincinatti (OH) St. Xavier 2024 three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Hammond...
247Sports
ESPN FPI projects every game on Iowa's schedule in 2022
It's August and fall camp kicked off on Wednesday for Iowa football. Every year, the ESPN FPI puts together a formula to estimate how a team will perform based on their schedule and give their percent chances in each contest. ESPN defines FPI as "a measure of team strength that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season
Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week. Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today. This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in...
Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022
All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
Mets hope newcomers stay hot vs. Braves
Two of the New York Mets’ recent trade acquisitions have made a big difference since joining the team. Outfielder Tyler
Comments / 0