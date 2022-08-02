ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN FPI projects every game on Iowa's schedule in 2022

It's August and fall camp kicked off on Wednesday for Iowa football. Every year, the ESPN FPI puts together a formula to estimate how a team will perform based on their schedule and give their percent chances in each contest. ESPN defines FPI as "a measure of team strength that...
The Spun

Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season

Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week. Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today. This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022

All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
