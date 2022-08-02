ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Mexico starts the work of hiring a new PRC

By Shaun Griswold
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8NfB_0h1flUJY00
The Public Regulation Commission is going from a five-person elected panel to a three-person group appointed by the governor. A nominating committee started work sending recommendations by November. The PRC regulates all utilities in the state. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / SourceNM)

New Mexico put out a help wanted sign for three people to take over as the Public Regulation Commission.

Title: Public regulation commissioner

Start date: January 2023

Pay: TBD

Job Duties: Form new leadership of the agency overseeing regulation of public utilities in the state.

Qualifications: 10 years experience, competence, be independent of the industries regulated by the PRC

In 2020, New Mexico voters gave state leadership the duty to reform how it picks the members of the PRC, the state regulatory agency that oversees everything from sewers, to gas lines, internet and electricity.

A constitutional amendment changing the PRC from a five-person committee, all elected, to a three-person group appointed by the governor, passed in the 2020 general election with 55% of New Mexicans in support of an agency overhaul.

The new PRC starts work in January.Monday kicked off the process for the first time with the introduction of the people who will sort through candidates and make recommendations to the governor by November.

New Mexico’s seven-person nominating committee is a mix between energy, legislative and conservation interests.

Ron Lovato, Brian Egolf, Alonzo Baldonado, Rikki Seguin, Cydney Beadles, William Brancard, Denise Romanas sit on the temporary committee.

Baldonado’s name was floated as someone with interest in chairing the committee but he wasn’t in his seat. Egolf stood in, saying someone present should lead the group and garnered support from his colleagues.

Like a gust, Baldonado hurried into the meeting, saying traffic on La Bajada Hill was down to one lane. His pass north on Interstate 25 into Santa Fe was a delay in another way for the former Republican state representative for Valencia County.

“Would you like to be secretary?” Egolf asked.

“Secretary? And you’ll be the chair?” Baldonado questioned. “If that’s the will of the group.”

It was.

Egolf, months away from retirement as state House majority leader, took on another task before leaving office and read the six-meeting schedule the nominating committee will take on to find candidates for the PRC.

The process is like a civics lesson in government hiring:

Aug. 15, a discussion of qualifications and expectations for the new PRC.

Sept. 12, discussion on the PRC’s role and setting public comment rules.

The next three meetings will be most impactful in the process, and public comment guidelines that should be handled in the prior meeting should make this easy for anyone to follow.

SourceNM will update with info on live-stream links and info about how to deliver your public comment to keep you informed.

At this point, New Mexico will have recruited its batch of PRC candidates. The potentially new employees of the state will have their applications reviewed during the Oct. 3 meeting. By Oct 18, the commission will have its picks for interviews. On Nov. 7 there will be an update on how the interview process is going.

By Nov. 14, candidates for the regulatory commission will be submitted to Gov.Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The meetings are expected to be held in-person, Egolf said.

Egolf insisted on transparency in sorting and choosing candidates, reminding the committee members to use the state emails provided to them for the group’s work and not personal or business email.

“Please, do that,” he said. “It’s a lot easier for the records custodian and when you get a request. It will be a lot easier for you to be able to say I have no committee-related materials.”

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
POLITICS
Source New Mexico

New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail

Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico voters information is now posted online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Secretary of State prepares for midterms - and what might come after

As the midterm elections approach in November, local officials are preparing not just to run the voting but also to deal with what might come afterward. Since the 2020 presidential election, voices have grown louder falsely claiming that a flawed electoral process or corrupt officials stole an election victory from Donald Trump. County clerks across the state say that conspiracy theorists and even county commissioners routinely challenge their process or accuse them of corruption. KUNM spoke with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about all this at a seminar for county clerks in Albuquerque, known as “election school."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Egolf
Person
Alonzo Baldonado
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated

The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
POLITICS
errorsofenchantment.com

Education poll shows support in New Mexico for school choice, concern for education system

If the majority of adults in NM want education dollars to follow the student to public or private school, then why do they always vote for the Dems who have been opposed it for decades (because it is opposed by the teachers’ unions – a core constituency group)? It was abundantly clear during the Wuhan virus lockdown in NM by May of 2020 that the virus posed no more threat to kids than the common cold. Nonetheless, our schools were shut down for the 5th longest time in the country because the teachers’ unions wanted them shut down and the Dem party in NM sided with the unions over the children. If NM were truly a fair and just state, Governor Grisham and the heads of the teachers’ unions would be indicted for child abuse for what they did to the children of NM during the lockdown.
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prc#New Mexicans
KRQE News 13

New Mexico joining Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US. These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

FEMA extends disaster declaration for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Monday it will extend New Mexico’s disaster declaration through September 6. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested to extension due to flash flooding in burn scar areas. While it was requested that FEMA continue to cover 100% of total costs during the extended declaration, that request […]
POLITICS
Deming Headlight

Luna County's COVID cases up 7.9%; New Mexico cases holding steady

New Mexico reported 6,637 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 6,821 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19. New Mexico ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
LUNA COUNTY, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Why Americans and New Mexicans shifted to private K-12 options during COVID

It has been widely reported that Albuquerque Public Schools is one school district that is losing large numbers of students. We don’t know how many students other districts throughout New Mexico lost during COVID, but have heard similar numbers. The following chart is from the National Assessment of Educational...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Jobs
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Source New Mexico

Ankle monitor GPS data ruling may be appealed

A fight between the local prosecutor and the state district court in Albuquerque over public access to the location data of people ordered to wear ankle monitors while awaiting their day in court may become a constitutional battle over the right to privacy. Thirteenth Judicial District Court Judge James Noel...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AOL Corp

Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
3K+
Followers
997
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy