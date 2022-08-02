Read on www.corydontimes.com
Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler
Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
AOL Corp
‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid
You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Missouri senator faces attacks he says are payback for filibuster of Graves nomination
The political enemies made in Jefferson City by a state senator seeking to continue his political career in county government followed him home. State Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, must leave office in January because of term limits. He is running in the Republican primary for county executive in Jefferson County, challenging first-term incumbent Dennis Gannon.
Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine captures Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating her closest rival, former Marine Lucas Kunce. With nearly all precincts reporting, Busch had won 43% of the vote, compared to 38% for Kunce. Throughout her campaign, Valentine has said working as...
Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in Missouri GOP Senate primary, NBC projects
Eric Greitens, the scandal-tarred former Missouri governor who launched a comeback bid against the wishes of many Republicans, will lose the state's GOP Senate primary, NBC News projects. Eric Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, is projected to proceed to the general election, where he will compete with a Democratic...
Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown
Former President Donald Trump on Monday backed "ERIC" in Missouri's high profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race, on the eve of the state's primary. After teasing hours earlier that he would be making an endorsement in the race, Trump declined to choose between two of the three front-runners in the primary - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Greitens and Schmitt celebrate Trump endorsement in US Senate race
President Donald Trump endorsed “Eric” in US Senate race. The Greitens campaign tweeted out a celebratory post claiming the endorsement. The Schmitt campaign shared a similar tweet.
