Don’t Drive High Because IL State Police Are Searching For You

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
Indiana AG's investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard involves consumer complaints from people who never interacted with the doctor, her attorney says
The Indiana attorney general's investigation into an Ob-Gyn who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl includes six consumer complaints from people who never interacted or communicated with the doctor, her attorney says.
This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
Illinois Bowfisherman Arguably Has the Most Bizarre Harvest of the Year: A Mature Capybara
In what was an usual sight to say the least, a bowfisherman in Illinois brought home an unexpected catch from his fishing trip. While bowfishing in Randolph County, the man harvested a mature capybara – the world’s largest rodent. Capybaras are huge rodents that are native to South...
This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Pennsylvania
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
thecentersquare.com
Court again orders Pritzker agency to answer why unfit detainees aren't transferred
(The Center Square) – The director of the Illinois Department of Human Services must again appear before a Sangamon County judge to answer why the state isn’t taking jail detainees for a fitness evaluation. Sangamon County Circuit Court Chief Judge John Madonia on Tuesday ordered IDHS Secretary Grace...
Illinois tax holiday: Plan your back-to-school shopping during these 10 days in August
Illinois shoppers will save 5% on school supplies and clothing from August 5 to August 14. (CHICAGO) Summer is coming to a close, and it's time for parents to begin the back-to-school shopping routine once again. But this year, the skyrocketing high cost of inflation is likely to make parents cringe as they look over their kid's school supply lists.
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
