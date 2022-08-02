ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

TheDailyBeast

Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

As of Tuesday, 37 people had died in Kentucky’s flooding, including a 30-year-old coal miner who spent his final minutes trying to help others escape. Gabriel Hensley was working in the mines when flooding began in Perry County, his wife told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was attempting to drive home to his wife and 10-week-old baby when he stopped to help redirect others and clear trees. That’s when his own truck got swept away in the quickening current. Locals circulated pleas for help in finding Hensley before officials confirmed Sunday they had located his body. “My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home,” his wife said. Gila Ann Miller, an 83-year-old grandmother, was already at home when the water rushed into her small community. As anxieties and tides rose, her grandson and son-in-law managed to reach her home on Friday, where water had risen to the ceiling. Miller’s grandson found her body.Read it at Lexington HeraldLeader
PERRY COUNTY, KY
News4Jax.com

‘Looks like a bomb exploded’: Middleburg woman gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding damage

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – News4JAX has been following a Middleburg woman whose family is in Kentucky. Angel Shepherd packed up her car to the brim on Tuesday with water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more to make a 12-hour drive to her the home of her aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky.
JACKSON, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

