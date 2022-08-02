Read on www.nbcnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims
As of Tuesday, 37 people had died in Kentucky’s flooding, including a 30-year-old coal miner who spent his final minutes trying to help others escape. Gabriel Hensley was working in the mines when flooding began in Perry County, his wife told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was attempting to drive home to his wife and 10-week-old baby when he stopped to help redirect others and clear trees. That’s when his own truck got swept away in the quickening current. Locals circulated pleas for help in finding Hensley before officials confirmed Sunday they had located his body. “My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home,” his wife said. Gila Ann Miller, an 83-year-old grandmother, was already at home when the water rushed into her small community. As anxieties and tides rose, her grandson and son-in-law managed to reach her home on Friday, where water had risen to the ceiling. Miller’s grandson found her body.Read it at Lexington HeraldLeader
News4Jax.com
‘Looks like a bomb exploded’: Middleburg woman gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding damage
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – News4JAX has been following a Middleburg woman whose family is in Kentucky. Angel Shepherd packed up her car to the brim on Tuesday with water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more to make a 12-hour drive to her the home of her aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Flooding: Teen, Dog Make Harrowing Escape To Roof, Wait 5 Hours For Help
Chloe Adams had a choice: Swim through raging floodwaters or drown in her own home. Then Chloe, 17, spent five hours sitting on a roof surrounded by water as unfathomable flooding ripped through Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday. Her dog Sandy was in her arms. Chloe was desperately trying to save both...
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Grandmother Rescued From Kentucky Floods By Good Samaritan and Airlifted To Safety
A good Samaritan has saved an elderly woman from the devastating Kentucky floods, which has left at least 35 people dead. In recent footage, viewers can see the harrowing rescues in which a fellow Kentuckian saved a 98-year-old and her family. They were trapped inside their home after the raging floodwaters kept them from escaping.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
wymt.com
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Stapleton pitches in to help after historic KY flooding
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton helped community members in Eastern Kentucky after at least 37 people died in historic flooding that devastated the region.
Harlan County murder under investigation, 2 arrested
Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call of shots fired at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Cumberland.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
WLKY.com
Police departments across Kentucky donate their own vehicles to flooded areas
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Some police departments around Kentucky are donating police vehicle to help departments struggling from flooding. The Jeffersontown Police Department is one of them. In the player above, aerials of Letcher County flooding. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Jeffersontown police announced they would be donating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
wymt.com
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. (WLKY/WYMT) - Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. CBS affiliate WLKY reports he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
Funeral services start for Knott County flood victims
One funeral home held the first round of services for flood victims in Knott county on Thursday. "He was a gentle kind soul, and he never hurt anybody," said Ruby Slone.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Comments / 0