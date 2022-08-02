Read on sanatogapost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's Steaks Owner Worries About Impact Closure Will Have on South Street
When he reflects on the fire that ripped through Jim's Steaks on Friday, owner Ken Silver thinks about the echoing effects it will have outside of the iconic black and silver retro façade of the South Street institution, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. He's aware that his shop is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
sanatogapost.com
Struggling to Stay Cool? Local Assistance is Available
PHILADELPHIA PA – Where can you go today (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022) to get and stay cool, particularly if you’re elderly?. The first choice is stay in your home, in a room that’s air conditioned. Not available? Check to see if you can avoid the day’s predicted 101-degree heat by staying with a family member, friend, or neighbor.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Mobile community unit helps bring fun, safety to often dejected Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Michael ‘O.G. Law' Ta’bon is the physical manifestation of community outreach. The Philadelphia native has been serving his community long before homicides reached the number they're at today. His efforts, however, don’t come in the form of policies or procedures. Instead, his change comes in the...
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Phillymag.com
Philly Native and FBF Body Founder Zakia Blain on What It’s Like Being in Biz for 10 Years
Blain shares the journey of her body-positive athleisure and shapewear brand. Plus, info on a special event she's hosting next weekend. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Ten years ago, Chester native and current Delco resident Zakia...
sanatogapost.com
Avoid Day’s Unrelenting Heat, Weather Service Warns
MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Beginning Thursday (today, Aug. 4, 2022) at 11 a.m. residents of western Montgomery County, and specifically those in the river boroughs of Pottstown and Collegeville, as well as in all of Berks County are being issued a heat advisory by the National Weather Service. It urges them to be cautious of heat-related illnesses during expected daytime temperatures of up to 101 degrees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
Main Line Media News
Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan
NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County’s Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. “All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county,” said Kayleigh Silver, the county’s Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
sanatogapost.com
Attorney with High-Profile Local Cases Headed to DC
WASHINGTON DC – Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania whose office prosecuted cases involving the Phoenixville School District, a Berks County drug supplier, and a Pottstown felon, has accepted a job as partner in a Washington DC law firm. She starts there Sept. 6, her new employer announced Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
Comments / 0