ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

Generation Change Philly:

There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Struggling to Stay Cool? Local Assistance is Available

PHILADELPHIA PA – Where can you go today (Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022) to get and stay cool, particularly if you’re elderly?. The first choice is stay in your home, in a room that’s air conditioned. Not available? Check to see if you can avoid the day’s predicted 101-degree heat by staying with a family member, friend, or neighbor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Real Estate Brokerage#New York City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Redfin
sanatogapost.com

Avoid Day’s Unrelenting Heat, Weather Service Warns

MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Beginning Thursday (today, Aug. 4, 2022) at 11 a.m. residents of western Montgomery County, and specifically those in the river boroughs of Pottstown and Collegeville, as well as in all of Berks County are being issued a heat advisory by the National Weather Service. It urges them to be cautious of heat-related illnesses during expected daytime temperatures of up to 101 degrees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PhillyBite

Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square

Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Street gears up for busy August

A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan

NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County’s Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. “All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county,” said Kayleigh Silver, the county’s Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views

Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Attorney with High-Profile Local Cases Headed to DC

WASHINGTON DC – Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania whose office prosecuted cases involving the Phoenixville School District, a Berks County drug supplier, and a Pottstown felon, has accepted a job as partner in a Washington DC law firm. She starts there Sept. 6, her new employer announced Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy