Did You Know Texas Has a Museum Fully Dedicated to Toilet Seats?

These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom Handy
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch
'Authority' doesn't fit the changing housing needs.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
TJH’S Superhero Car Show and Comic Con at Freeman Coliseum
Head down to the Freeman Coliseum and enter a world of cars and comics! This lively event will feature many of your favorite actors, vehicles from shows and movies, panels, and more. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
MySanAntonio
San Antonio entrepreneur opens ‘biohacking’ center on North Side
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Behind an unassuming storefront in a shopping center on the North Side, a business opened three months ago that might qualify as “the world’s first walk-in biohacking facility.”. That’s how owner Jeremy Jacob describes Evolve Human Optimization...
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
saobserver.com
Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book
San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
Pleasanton Express
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
San Antonio Rodeo announces entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for the 2023 rodeo, set to return in February. Here are the following artists scheduled to be at the rodeo along with the dates you can catch them live. Jake Owen - Friday, Feb....
KSAT 12
Tiff’s Treats to offer free cookie on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based cookie chain Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Thursday. Customers must be present to receive their free cookies. There is a limit of one per customer. Dessert...
KSAT 12
San Antonio singer, ‘American Idol’ contestant premieres music video on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. South Side born and raised and Southside ISD alumni...
kut.org
San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods
San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
San Antonio Current
Rise Against's return to San Antonio was epic in every sense of the word
For photos of the show, check out the Current's slideshow of the event. Rise Against, the Used and Senses Fail played San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday — and we've never booed so much in our lives. No, not because the bands sucked. Far from it....
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo reveals all-star music lineup for 2023 season
One of San Antonio's favorite annual gatherings just revealed the headliners for its 2023 season — and let's just say the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has lassoed some all-star talent for next year's event. Held at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from February 9 through 26, 2023,...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 2, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re marching with the Reagan High School band, sharing after-school programs for kids, listening to music by a local artist and more. The KSAT Pigskin Classic is coming up on Aug. 27, but before the triple-header, we sent Mike and Fiona to see what it’s like to march with a high school band. Reagan High School is one of the schools competing in the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Check out the hard work they put into their performances. You can reach out to their band director via email at gwhite@neisd.net.
Woman shot multiple times inside her apartment
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot multiple times inside her westside apartment early Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of San Lino. Police say a woman in her 30s was inside her first floor apartment when the shots rang out, coming from the rear of her apartment and hitting her in the hand and leg.
