Martin, KY

Christian Appalachian Project Opens Command Center to Assist Flood Victims

By News Staff
wklw.com
 2 days ago
wklw.com

Eastern Kentucky Flood Updates

Three Still Missing After Eastern Kentucky Flooding, Death Toll Unchanged. Three women from Breathitt Co are still missing after flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced that the women were missing yesterday and that the death toll remains at 37 in five counties:. 8 in Breathitt County. 2 in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers visit KY to aid flood cleanup

KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Sadness, destruction and tears are almost everywhere you turn after severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky, but the kindness of strangers is making people smile. Possibly some of the smiles are coming from celebrity sightings. Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the area — not performing, […]
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

FEMA Mobile Registration Sites Open

* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.
KENTUCKY STATE
