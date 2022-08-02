Christian Appalachian Project Opens Command Center to Assist Flood Victims

Read on www.wklw.com
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
‘Community doesn’t mean local’: off-road group helps flood victims
The high water last week took a toll on many eastern Kentucky communities, leaving behind death and destruction.
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
Eastern Kentucky Flood Updates
Three Still Missing After Eastern Kentucky Flooding, Death Toll Unchanged. Three women from Breathitt Co are still missing after flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced that the women were missing yesterday and that the death toll remains at 37 in five counties:. 8 in Breathitt County. 2 in...
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
Pike County Schools votes to push start date for students
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Pike County school board has voted unanimously to push the start date for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18. Schools in the area that were directly hit will be given the option of when they’d like to host an open house event. They say this will hopefully give […]
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
New enforcements combat looting in Breathitt County
Businesses in Jackson are trying to pick up the pieces after last week’s deadly flooding, but now they are battling an increase in crime.
Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers visit KY to aid flood cleanup
KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Sadness, destruction and tears are almost everywhere you turn after severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky, but the kindness of strangers is making people smile. Possibly some of the smiles are coming from celebrity sightings. Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the area — not performing, […]
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
FEMA Mobile Registration Sites Open
* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to natural disasters in eastern Kentucky, usually the first event that comes to Kentuckian's minds is the flood of 1957. But residents said what happened last week in Breathitt County was worse. At Troublesome Creek, right off Highway 476 near Perry County, the...
Knott County school devastated by historic flood
The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
