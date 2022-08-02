Christian Appalachian Project Opens Command Center to Assist Flood Victims

* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.

