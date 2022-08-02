ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

northwoodsleague.com

MoonDogs Outlasted by Stingers in Slugfest at Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs win streak was snapped at six games by the Willmar Stingers, Thursday night. The final score was 21-14 in one of the highest-scoring games in Northwoods League baseball history. With its first loss in seven games, the MoonDogs are now 15-10 in the...
northwoodsleague.com

Loggers Snap Streak; Defeat Stingers, 7-6

The La Crosse Loggers edged past the Willmar Stingers last night, snapping their five-game skid and the Stingers’ twelve-game winning streak. The Loggers produced the bulk of their runs early, scoring in each of the first three frames and knocking out Sam Malec (Minnesota) after just 2.1 innings of work.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota

(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota

WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
WILLMAR, MN
cwbradio.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge

A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
OSSEO, MN
WJON

3 People Killed in Collision with Semi

WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonapost.com

Winona reacts to new roundabout

After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
WINONA, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Second Man Involved in South St. Cloud Shooting Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested a second man involved in a south St. Cloud shooting last month that injured four people. St. Cloud police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sartell Wednesday afternoon. Authorities learned Morris was inside an apartment in the 1000 block of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

