Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Those Lost and Impacted by Floods

Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update focusing on flood response
Here's what was discussed during the Team Kentucky update on August 4
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
wklw.com
Eastern Kentucky Flood Updates
Three Still Missing After Eastern Kentucky Flooding, Death Toll Unchanged. Three women from Breathitt Co are still missing after flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced that the women were missing yesterday and that the death toll remains at 37 in five counties:. 8 in Breathitt County. 2 in...
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
wklw.com
Death Toll Rises, Hundreds Remain Unaccounted For In KY Floods
At least 37 people are dead and hundreds more remain unaccounted for following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky National Guard and first responders have rescued more than 14-hundred Kentuckians from rooftops, flooded homes, and floodwaters as rain continues to fall in many areas. The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guards have also been assisting with rescue efforts. Governor Andy Beshear complimented guard soldiers and first responders, saying they are “doing incredible work.”
Wave 3
After abortion rights victory in Kansas, can supporters repeat in Kentucky?
Car clubs come together to find ways to stop illegal street racing, drifting. After a group of people stopped traffic on I-264 to race and do donuts, car enthusiasts are looking to drive that kind of behavior off the streets. Updated: 4 hours ago. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talked with...
wymt.com
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
Chris Stapleton heads to his home state of Kentucky to help with flood relief
Chris Stapleton was spotted on Tuesday, August 2, at Walmart in Prestonburg, Kentucky buying supplies for victims of the recent floods that have hit eastern Kentucky. Stapleton, a Kentucky native, routinely uses his musical talents and platform to raise money for his home state. In April, he held “A Concert...
wklw.com
$2.8 Million Raised for Flood Victims During Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Univ. of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Caliprari, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball team came together last night to host an open practice and telethon at Rupp Arena to help raise money for the family’s suffering through the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with the American Red Cross and LEX 18, the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon has raised $2,812,240 and that number is expected to continue to rise.If you missed the telethon, you can still donate by visiting https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wklw.com
FEMA Mobile Registration Sites Open
* FEMA mobile registration sites are now open for residents in the five Kentucky counties devastated by flash flooding. Officials say the sites will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Breathitt Co residents can find assistance at 421 Jett Drive in Jackson. The Clay Co Community Center in Manchester will serve residents of Clay Co and the Knott Co Sportsplex in Leburn is open for those residents. In Letcher Co people needing FEMA assistance should go to the Letcher Co Recreation Center in Whitesburg and Hazard Community and Technical College is open to help residents of Perry Co.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
mountain-topmedia.com
Postal Service announces alternate mail pickup locations for customers of flooded post offices
The Postal Service has updated information regarding temporary operations for post offices affected by recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Post offices temporarily closed and the alternate locations for mail pick up and retail operations are as follows:. Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.
WTVQ
Heavy rain possible into Friday, but mostly in Central and Western Kentucky
Rain and storms returned to Central and Western Kentucky on Thursday as a mid-level wave of energy tapped into all the moist air that is sitting right over our region. With some heavier downpours expected and the same areas potentially seeing several waves of rain, a Flood Watch is out for parts of Central and Western Kentucky until Friday evening. The good news is that much of the data is indicating that flood ravaged Southeastern Kentucky will miss out on the heavier rain potential with much of it staying to the north and west of that area.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Kentucky You Must Visit
Are you ready to visit some of the best small towns in Kentucky? These Kentucky towns are full of history, good food, beautiful landscapes, and small-town charm. The Bluegrass State has more to offer visitors than many may believe. From country cooking and Bluegrass music to historic buildings and breathtaking scenery, you can find a little bit of everything in Kentucky.
hazard-herald.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
WTVQ
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
