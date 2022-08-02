Read on www.advantagenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler Texas
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
Related
Cardinals fans upset after storm cancels game
St. Louis Cardinals canceled their game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday due to severe weather leaving many fans upset.
advantagenews.com
Reeder leaving the Panthers to join the Hornets
-0- Boys basketball coach Stote Reeder has resigned his position with the Jerseyville Panthers to become the new head coach in Nashville, IL. Reeder has been with the Panthers for the past 17 years - since 2005. He will now be guiding the Nashville Hornets who are the defending Class 2A state champions in boys hoops.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
advantagenews.com
More storms roll through the Riverbend
A line of thunderstorms that rolled through the Riverbend just before 4pm caused numerous power outages in the area on Wednesday. Ameren Illinois’ outage map showed more than 7-thousand customers without power at one point and numerous downed trees and tree limbs in the area. The Alton Fire Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville’s Buffalo Wild Wings closes, other locations remain open in Metro East
After much speculation on social media regarding Buffalo Wild Wings location closures in the St. Louis Metro East, the Illinois Business Journal reached out to the company directly to verify the rumored closures. A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson confirmed that the franchised location in Belleville, Ill., has permanently closed. The...
Ozark Run Scenic Byway would run from St. Louis to Branson
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites along the way.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
advantagenews.com
Wood River to hold National Night Out
Community policing will be on display next week when Wood River closes a portion of Ferguson Avenue and the Wood River Public Library parking lot for a National Night Out event. National Night Out started in the 1980s as an opportunity for neighbors to turn their porch lights on and talk with law enforcement and first responders on ways to keep communities safer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
Wind knocks down tree in Troy, Illinois, neighbors remove it
TROY, Ill. – Strong wind toppled a large tree in the Twin Lakes neighborhood of Troy, Illinois. It crashed onto a driveway. Radar clocked the wind at up to 75 miles per hour. People there called a tow truck operator to move the tree from the driveway. Neighbors worked together with chainsaws to cut up […]
LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
WGNtv.com
Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.
Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX2now.com
Storms drop several more inches of rain on St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Flash flooding hit the St. Louis area early Thursday morning. The warning for St. Louis County extended until 11:45 a.m. Heavy isolated showers dropped inches of rain on portions of the area. This overwhelmed some creeks and storm drains. The rain should taper off through the...
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
advantagenews.com
Peter Wolf
Peter Brinton Wolf, 70, of Alton, IL formerly of Libertyville, IL passed away the 2nd of August, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Glen Carbon, IL. Peter was born August 10, 1951 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Fred and Bernice (Brinton) Wolf. Peter had a love of all sports and was an outstanding pitcher during his years at Libertyville High School. He was an avid lover of music with a massive record collection.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
advantagenews.com
Fritz Nemsky
Fritz Nemsky, 65, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 31, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Fritz was born August 9, 1956 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Thomas O. and Edna “Lou” (Burrow) Nemsky. He and Karen Sykes were married on May 21, 1988 and celebrated 34 years of marriage.
advantagenews.com
Austin Ramirez
Austin was born October 3, 1998 in Wood River, Illinois, to Noe Ramirez Compean and Shantel (Jones) Wallace. He worked at Altered Grounds Landscaping as a landscaper for the last two years. He enjoyed playing PlayStation 4, baseball, and spending time with his dog, Daisy. Austin was a hard worker...
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Comments / 0