Louisiana State

The Associated Press

Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
CANTON, MS
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
wbrz.com

More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River

BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
MCCOMB, MS
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana

The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. By Dave McNamara. Jay Folse's family has for generations caught freshwater shrimp...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WKRG

WTOK-TV

The Associated Press

Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

impact601.com

Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

