Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip
A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend. Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms. …. …. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the...
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
Heart of Louisiana
The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. By Dave McNamara. Jay Folse's family has for generations caught freshwater shrimp...
LATER, GATOR: Six-foot alligator removed from swimming pool at Mississippi residence
A 911 call came in just after 10 a.m. Friday, alerting local authorities to a threatening impostor: a 6-foot-long alligator in a swimming pool on Boundary Line Road in the Bovina community. Homeowner Sissy Hudson said the day started like any other. She’d let her two dogs out of the...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP).
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner holds town hall amid ongoing homeowners insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A question and answer event at the University of New Orleans, focused on the state’s continuing homeowners’ insurance crisis, drew a large crowd as Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon fielded questions. The event, which was organized by members of the Orleans Delegation to the...
MVSU, Alcorn, and the Rest of the SWAC Look to Knock Off Deion Sanders and the Tigers From Their Championship Throne – By Ricky Nobile
King in the castle? More like kings of the SWAC. Can Mississippi Valley State, Alcorn State, or the rest of the SWAC tame the Tigers and claim the 2022 SWAC throne? Let us know in the comments who will be this year’s champions!. RICKY NOBILE has been drawing editorial...
Mississippi woman killed Tuesday morning in wreck
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. Katelyn Baker, 23, was killed when the 2018 GMC Yukon north she was driving on Highway 11 in Pearl River County veered off the road and collided with a tree. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 9:45 Tuesday...
New State of Mississippi Health Officer wants to eliminate health disparities
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s newest State Health Officer discussed his priorities and upcoming agenda during a news conference on Thursday, August 4. Dr. Dan Edney discussed various issues including COVID-19, monkeypox, abortion and violence prevention. Edney, who was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta, shared that one of his top priorities is to […]
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic
Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
