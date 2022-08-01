Goehring congratulates Maci Wehri on National Miss Agriculture USA title

Read on www.nd.gov
Governor seeks nominations for the 2022 Main Street Awards
Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are now being accepted through Sept. 2, 2022. “The Main Street Awards are an excellent opportunity to express gratitude and recognition to North Dakotans who demonstrated a unique and innovative approach in enhancing the quality of life in their community by applying the principles of the Main Street Initiative,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These exemplary efforts showcase the tangible benefits that an engaged community can create for everyone.”
Farmers Market Week is August 7-13; events planned
BISMARCK – National Farmers Market Week is August 7-13, 2022, and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) and partners are celebrating with three events. Farmers, ranchers and Pride of Dakota companies from across the state will offer their locally made and grown products at the Farmers and Artisans Market, Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 3-8 p.m. in the west parking lot of the state Capitol building off Fourth Street.
Application window for the Artists on Main Street Program to open this month
The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the application window for the Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street grant program will be open from Aug. 15-Sept. 23. The Artists on Main Street grant is an accelerated program that offers technical assistance and funding to develop local artist-led...
Forum will feature an overview of Statewide Housing Needs Assessment
North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) will host an overview of the 2020-2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum. “The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA executive director. The state agency is charged with providing North Dakotans with affordable housing.
Anglers Should Keep Fish Caught in Deep Water
North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries personnel encourage anglers to keep fish caught from depths of more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release. Dave Fryda, Missouri River System supervisor, said given the exceptional Lake Sakakawea walleye fishing this summer, enticing many anglers to the big lake, it’s important to know that fish reeled in from deep waters will likely die if released.
