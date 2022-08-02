Samaritan’s Purse to help with recovery efforts after deadly Ky. flooding

Read on www.wbtv.com
WBTV
Summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s for the mountains. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop in the late afternoon and evening hours. Low to mid-90s for Thursday...
WBTV
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
WBTV
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation. This funding will benefit current farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell, and Robeson counties. Three Rivers Land Trust places...
